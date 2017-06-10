12 biggest stars released by Premier League clubs in summer 2017

Confirmation has been given of those players out of contract who will be released by their clubs this summer, with many big names present

@rbairner by Robin Bairner Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jun 2017, 10:53 IST

Arbeloa made only three league appearances for the Hammers

With the transfer window open, clubs are making space on their rosters for new additions – and that means cutting away some of the deadwood. Numerous big names find themselves without a club this summer, with many of those deemed too old or too injury prone. Nevertheless, the list in an impressive one.

Here are 12 of the biggest stars seeking employment.

#12 Alvaro Arbeloa

Two-time Champions League winner Alvaro Arbeloa has been released by West Ham following an unsuccessful single season with Slaven Bilic’s side. He made only three league appearances for the Hammers, having moved on a free transfer from Real Madrid the previous summer.

The 34-year-old defender has had a highly successful career, winning a glut of trophies at the Bernabeu, where he returned in 2009 after coming through their youth system before moving to Deportivo La Coruna and then Liverpool. With the national team, with whom he earned two European Championship crowns and a World Cup.