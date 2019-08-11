2019 Transfer Window: Top 5 Premier League clubs in terms of signings made

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 143 // 11 Aug 2019, 18:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tanguy Ndombele

The 2019 summer transfer window is done and it is fair to say that the fans are extremely excited for the new season of the Premier League. Numerous new faces are expected to grace the league stage and it won't be wrong to say that the English top-flight clubs have recruited well in the recently window.

While some were relatively quiet, others went all guns blazing to shape their squads. Some big names are set to make their Premier League debut in the upcoming weeks and it is fair to say that the future looks enthralling. It is a well-known notion that the English top-flight is one of the most-watched football leagues around the globe and the level of competition is extremely high. Its unpredictable nature makes it a delight and makes us all tune in every week.

Here we list down thetop 5 Premier League clubs in terms of signings made:

#5 Aston Villa

Charlton Athletic v Aston Villa - Pre-Season Friendly

The Lions return to the top flight after 3 years and based on their summer business, they seem to be planning for the long haul. Aston Villa had one of the busiest transfer windows this summer and brought in numerous players to kick start their Premier League campaign, hoping to begin on a positive note.

Dean Smith had done incredibly well last term, helping Villa gain promotion to the Premier League after 3 years away from the top flight. What astonishes many fans is the way The Lions carried out their business. The transfer window saw them invest impressively on promising prospects, showcasing that the club is going in the right direction.

Wesley, Tyrone Mings, Tom Heaton and several exciting players will don the famous Aston Villa shirt come the 2019/20 Premier League season. It will be fascinating to see how Dean Smith takes this side forward.

Players Signed:

1 / 5 NEXT