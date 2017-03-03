EPL 2016/17: 27 amazing stats going into gameweek 27

Some interesting statistics to get you in the mood for another weekend of Premier League action.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Stats 03 Mar 2017, 18:29 IST

Liverpool take on Arsenal in the biggest game of the weekend

Another round of fixtures awaits us in the Premier League tomorrow as gameweek 27 gets underway. The biggest game of the weekend comes from Anfield as Liverpool welcome Arsenal with both sides hoping to keep their top four aspirations alive. The Reds are on a dismal run in 2017 and need a win against Arsenal to get back on track.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will look to trounce struggling Bournemouth after a morale-boosting EFL Cup win.

Manchester City have two games this week against Sunderland and Stoke City while league leaders Chelsea face city rivals, West Ham United. Tottenham Hotspur face a tricky home tie against Everton.

In the relegation battle, two exciting games feature in this set of fixtures which may have a huge impact on the bottom five clubs. Swansea take on Burnley while Leicester City play against Hull City.

On that note, let's take a look at how the league table looks as we head into gameweek 27 of the Premier League:

# Team GD Points 1 Chelsea 36 63 2 Tottenham Hotspur 32 53 3 Manchester City 22 52 4 Arsenal 26 50 5 Liverpool 22 49 6 Manchester United 17 48 -- ---------------------------- ---- 18 Crystal Palace -13 22 19 Hull City -27 21 20 Sunderland -24 19

Liverpool vs Arsenal

- Four of Liverpool's five league defeats this season have come against clubs who started the day in the relegation zone. (Against Burnley, Swansea, Hull and Leicester)

- Arsenal's last victory at Anfield came in September 2012. Goals from Lukas Podolski and Santi Cazorla helped the Gunners to a win over Brendan Rodgers' men.

- This fixture has seen 16 goals scored in the 90th minute or later in the Premier League, more than any other fixture in the history of the competition.

- Jurgen Klopp's men can do a double over Arsenal for the first time since 1999/00.

West Ham United vs Chelsea

- Andre Ayew's strike against Watford was the 100th league goal for the Hammers under their manager, Slaven Bilic.

- Only Ryan Giggs (162) has provided more assists than Cesc Fabregas in the Premier League (102 – level with Frank Lampard).

- Andy Carroll is one goal away from his 50th goal in the top flight. He has scored twice in his last three matches against Chelsea.

- Diego Costa has scored in 42/78 league appearances for the Blues (54%). It is a higher proportion than any other player to play 20+ games.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

- Harry Kane has four Premier League hat tricks for the Lilywhites, more than any other player (Jermaine Defoe and Robbie Keane have scored three each).

- Romelu Lukaku is now Everton's joint highest goal scorer in the Premiership. The Belgian is now level with Duncan Ferguson on 60 goals.

- Christian Eriksen became the first player this season to register 10 league assists.

Sunderland vs Manchester City

- Jordan Pickford averages 4.7 saves per game this campaign, which is the highest save per game ratio in the Premier League.

- Sergio Aguero has been involved in six goals in his last four appearances against the Black Cats (four goals, two assists).

- Jermaine Defoe has scored eight league goals against Manchester City – only versus Wigan (10) has he netted more in the competition.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth

The Swede has taken the Premier League by storm

- Of the 26 goals Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored for the Red Devils this season, 11 have come in the 75th minute or later.

- Artur Boruc has made seven errors leading to goals since the start of the 2015/16 season, more than any other custodian in that period.

Watford vs Southampton

- Nine of Troy Deeney's 21 top flight goals have come from penalties. Only Harry Kane has scored as many spot-kicks since the start of last season.

- Since arriving at St. Mary's, Manolo Gabbiadini has scored five goals in only three appearances for the Saints.

West Bromwich Albion vs Crystal Palace

Van Aanholt is the highest scoring defender in the league since last season

- Patrick van Aanholt has scored eight goals in the Premier League since the beginning of the previous season. It is the joint highest for a defender in that period, along with Scott Dann.

- Tony Pulis has reached the 40 point mark in February as a manager for the first time ever in the league.

Stoke City vs Middlesbrough

- The Potters have lost just one of their last 11 Premier League games at home, winning five on the way.

- Aitor Karanka's men have scored just two goals in their last seven top-flight matches – the fewest of any top flight club.

Swansea City vs Burnley

- Burnley's 1-1 draw at Hull saw them pick up just their second point away from Turf Moor this season.

- Fernando Llorente has scored nine goals in all competitions this season – three headed, three right footed and three left footed.

- The Clarets have never won a league game at the Liberty Stadium. They have played at this stadium on three occasions.

Leicester City vs Hull City

- Leicester are the only side in the league this season with a 100% winning record when they have scored first.

- Tom Huddlestone scored his first Premier League goal in 1076 days in Hull's last match against Burnley. He last scored against West Ham United back in March 2014.