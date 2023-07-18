3 of the best value-for-money transfers in the summer window so far (July 2023)

The summer transfer window has been up and running for a while now. As expected, big clubs have splashed huge sums of money to acquire the best players in the world.

Almost all the big clubs, with the possible exception of Manchester City, are facing a pivotal transfer window. Europe's top five leagues have already annnounced their schedule for the next season and time is running out for clubs to strengthen their squads.

Real Madrid and Arsenal have led the biggest clubs in Europe with big-money transfers of Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice, respectively. With Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich looking for a prolific striker, more big-money transfers are about to follow.

However, not every summer signing has burned a hole in their club's pockets. Some signings have also been done to strengthen the squad, and the quality of some of the players makes them worth every penny.

Once again, Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Manchester City have led the way in terms of getting a quality deal done smoothly. So, without further ado, let's have a look at three bargain deals that will be value for money for their clubs.

#3 Arda Guler, Fenerbahce to Real Madrid (€17.5m)

Arda Guler was a target for Barcelona before Real Madrid move

The fact that Arda Guler is being labeled as the 'Turkish Messi' speaks volumes about the talent of the 17-year-old. Real Madrid have been one of the smartest operators in the transfer market in recent times, but this could perhaps go down as their biggest coup ever.

If not for his €17.5m release clause, Guler would never have come this cheap. Besides, Real Madrid reportedly managed to beat many rival clubs for his transfer, making the deal even sweeter for them.

Regarded by many as a generational talent, Guler is an exceptional dribbler. Besides, the midfielder has a wand of a left foot and can create and score goals from the right wing as well as the centre of the park.

Fenerbahce have surely lost one of the most sought-after teenagers for a price that can't even fetch them a player even half as talented as Guler. Even though Guler is yet to experience the challenges of a big club in a big league, his price tag won't put too much pressure on the youngster to hit the ground running. He will be able to bide his time, and if he keeps his discipline, he will form the bedrock of a supremely talented Madrid squad.

#2 Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton to Liverpool (€35m)

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister

Argentina's remarkable triumph in the 2022 World Cup was down to many of their young stars. Enzo Fernandez and Julian Alvarez were two of the most important cogs in the Argentine squad, and both duly got their share of the limelight. However, Alexis Mac Allister somehow slipped under the radar despite having a fine World Cup.

The Argentine's influence can be best summed up by the second goal Argentina scored in the 2022 World Cup final. Mac Allister provided a one-touch pass to Lionel Messi and quickly burst forward to receive the ball from Alvarez. Then, he displayed tremendous vision and composure to set up Angel Di Maria's goal.

Argentina's second goal against France encapsulated everything that Mac Allister is good at: spatial awareness, vision, and the ability to set the tempo of the game. His transfer is yet another fine piece of business done by Liverpool. His signing will go a long way in softening the blow of missing out on Jude Bellingham.

#1 Mateo Kovacic, Chelsea to Manchester City (€30m)

Mateo Kovacic on joining Manchester City from Chelsea

At first glance, it feels as if Mateo Kovacic has won a lottery with his move to City. Chelsea is going nowhere under Todd Boehly, and at City, Kovacic will get a chance to add more silverware to his already impressive collection.

However, City had to find a replacement for Ilkay Gundogan, and Kovacic fits the bill perfectly here. The battle-hardened Croatian will provide the necessary bite to City's midfield with his defensive work. Besides, his versatility will help Pep Guardiola cover multiple positions in the middle of the park.

A combination of fitness issues and a lack of form has never allowed Kovacic to become an undisputed starter at his previous clubs. But wherever he has gone, he has proved himself to be an exceptional squad player.

In today's times, a player of Ilkay Gundogan's caliber is likely to fetch something in the north of €60m. Hence, Kovacic's transfer for less than half the price is nothing short of a steal deal for the Citizens.