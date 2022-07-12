3 players Chelsea could target as alternatives to Matthijs de Ligt

Chelsea seemed like they were closing in on Matthijs de Ligt, but the transfer market is an unpredictable arena, and things can change very quickly. Bayern Munich took notice and decided to jump into the fray, and now de Ligt's head seems to have turned.

According to Bild, De Ligt's agents are now exclusively talking to Bayern and trying to get a deal over the line. The Blues feel the price is too high and do not want to get into a battle for the Dutchman's signature.

The Londoners are looking at alternatives now, and some exciting names have come up. Below are three centre-backs the club could target as alternatives to de Ligt.

#1 Kalidou Koulibaly - Chelsea's main alternative

Kalidou Koulibaly - Centre-back - Napoli

Kalidou Koulibaly is a 31-year-old Senegalese centre-back who plays for Napoli in Serie A. Koulibaly has been at Napoli since 2014 but only has one year left on his current contract and is looking for pastures anew.

According to Football Italia, Koulibaly's agent has met with Chelsea but ruled out Juventus because the Senegalese wants to stay loyal to Napoli.

- @FabrizioRomano Chelsea are in direct contact with Kalidou Koulibaly's agent. Chelsea are in direct contact with Kalidou Koulibaly's agent.- @FabrizioRomano

He would slot right into the team, and someone like Levi Colwill would be able to learn from such an experienced player. Aurelio De Laurentiis is historically stubborn when it comes to player sales, but with one year left, Koulibaly is more than attainable for Todd Boehly.

#2 Presnel Kimpembe - An old Thomas Tuchel favourite

Presnel Kimpembe (Left) - Centre-back - Paris Saint Germain

Presnel Kimpembe is a 26-year-old French centre-back who plays for Paris Saint Germain. He has made over 200 appearances for the Parisiens and has two years left on his contract.

Kimpembe found his place in the team while Thomas Tuchel was in charge of PSG, and the two have a mutual appreciation for one another. Goal have confirmed Chelsea's interest in the player.

Kehrer, on PSG departure list - offered as part of Skriniar deal, Inter rejected. Paris Saint-Germain are open to let Presnel Kimpembe leave this summer. He's not out of the project, but his future depends on the proposals - that's why new contract talks are stalling.Kehrer, on PSG departure list - offered as part of Skriniar deal, Inter rejected. Paris Saint-Germain are open to let Presnel Kimpembe leave this summer. He's not out of the project, but his future depends on the proposals - that's why new contract talks are stalling. 🚨🇫🇷 #PSG Kehrer, on PSG departure list - offered as part of Skriniar deal, Inter rejected. https://t.co/GAZJgMMa0e

Kimpembe is a good centre-back, but there are doubts about whether he is of the quality that Chelsea need. Chelsea have a lot of young centre-backs and are already targeting Nathan Ake.

Kimpembe has played with Thiago Silva and knows Tuchel, so that does work in his favor.

#3 Milan Skriniar - The costliest option

Milan Škriniar - Centre-back - Inter Milan

According to Sempre Inter (via Corriere Dello Sport), Paris Saint Germain are chasing Milan Škriniar but only want to pay €50 million. Inter Milan will only sell the player if a club matches their €70 million price tag.

Chelsea held an interest in the player earlier in the window, but it did seem like PSG were close to sealing a deal. The longer the transfer is not completed, the more Chelsea have a chance.

Škriniar is 27 and is an old-fashioned combative defender. He has a profile the club have lacked since Gary Cahill left the club. He would bring leadership and quality to Tuchel's backline.

The price tag is the only real hurdle, and Inter are in a much stronger position than Napoli, who might have to sell Koulibaly. He is an option but not at the top of the club's list.

