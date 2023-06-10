The UEFA Champions League is Europe's most prestigious club competition which features clubs around Europe vying for the bragging rights to be called "Europe's best" each year.

The final of the 2023 edition is set to take place on June 10. Premier League champions Manchester City will take on Italian giants Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

Three times winners Inter will be gunning for their fourth triumph while Pep Guardiola's side will be out to clinch their first-ever European title. The Cityzens were in the finals two seasons ago but lost 1-0 to eventual winners Chelsea.

They will be hoping to avoid another defeat in their second Champions League final appearance. Only three teams in the history of the competition have appeared in the final more than once and failed to win the coveted trophy.

Let's take a look at the three clubs.

#3 Stade de Reims

French side Stade de Reims was one of the pioneer clubs of the Champions League. They played in the first edition of the competition (1955-96), qualifying as the champions of the French league.

The Ligue 1 outfit made it to the finals of the European Cup but lost 4-3 to the competition's first-ever winners Real Madrid at the Parc des Prince.

Three seasons later, Reims made it to the finals again. They faced Real Madrid once more and were defeated 2-0 by Los Blancos who clinched a then-record-extending fourth consecutive European Cup title.

Despite their early dominance in the competition, Reims failed to register as European champions. Their last appearance in the Champions League was in the 1960-61 season where they exited in the first round.

#2 Valencia

Valencia played in the finals of the Champions League in two consecutive seasons (1999-2000, 2000-01). Unfortunately, they finished as runners-up on both occasions.

Los Che punched above their weight in the 1999-2000 campaign, beating the likes of Lazio and Barcelona to set up a final showdown with Real Madrid. It was the first time in the competition's history that two clubs from the same country competed in the final. However, they were beaten 3-0 by their Spanish counterparts.

The following year they proved that their performance the previous season was not a fluke by making another final appearance. This time they faced German giants Bayern Munich and lost 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular and extra time.

The Bayern-Valencia final is famously known as the "all-penalty" final as the two goals scored in the game were penalties, and the winner was also decided via kicks from the penalty spot.

#3 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid holds the record for most appearances in a Champions League final without a win. Los Rojiblancos has featured in the finals thrice (1974, 2014, 2016) but ended up being the losing side.

They faced six-time champions Bayern Munich in 1974. The match had a replay after the first encounter ended 1-1, and Colchoneros were beaten 4-0. Diego Simeone's side came close to clinching the title in 2014 but were denied by city rivals Real Madrid. They led 1-0 till the dying embers of the game but were pegged back by a 93rd-minute header by Sergio Ramos. Madrid then won the fixture 4-1 in extra time.

Two seasons later, both teams met again in the final, and Los Blancos inflicted another defeat on their rivals. They defeated Atleti 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the end of extra time.

