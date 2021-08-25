Cristiano Ronaldo is inching closer and closer to a Juventus exit, with reliable reports admitting that the forward could leave the club for the right offer.

Ronaldo's Juventus contract expires next summer, and it is highly unlikely that he will sign a new deal. Ronaldo's Serie A adventure looks to be coming to an end, and it remains to be seen where he goes.

He will not be short of suitors. Ronaldo has been linked with some of the biggest clubs in the world, but given his high wages it will be interesting to see which club makes a concrete bid for him.

We look at the 3 realistic destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo.

#3 Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is regarded as a Premier League great after enjoying a stunning spell with Manchester United.

It was at Manchester United where Ronaldo made his name as one of the best in the world. The Portuguese superstar is still remembered fondly by the Old Trafford faithful, with many hoping for a fairytale return for one of the greatest players of all time.

🗓—August 16, 2003: an 18-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo made his Manchester United debut.



He won the league. He won the Champions League. He won the FA Cup. He won the Club World Cup. He won the Puskas. He won the Ballon d'Or. He became a legend 🔴 pic.twitter.com/FakfKxMISn — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 16, 2021

Ronaldo has been linked with Manchester United many times, but there has been no reliability in those rumours. However, with his Juventus contract expiring next season, Ronaldo looks likely to leave the Serie A giants soon. Manchester United will definitely keep an eye.

