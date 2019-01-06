3 reasons why Barcelona do not need to sign Adrien Rabiot

Barcelona are reportedly in the hunt for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot

The January transfer window is open across various European Leagues and many clubs have wasted no time in assessing their respective squads as they aim to sign reinforcements this winter.

After signing a number of incredible superstars including the likes of Arturo Vidal, Arthur Melo, Clement Lenglet and Malcolm during the summer transfer window, Barcelona is still keen to bolster their squad with fresh faces. One player who has been linked with a move to Camp Nou during the past few weeks is Paris Saint-Germain's midfielder, Adrien Rabiot.

Rabiot has been on Barcelona's radar for a very long time. As a matter of fact, the Blaugrana made two advancements to lure him from the Ligue 1 in the past which Paris Saint-Germain did very well to rebuff. But if the reports are to be believed, Rabiot has his eyes set on a move to Barcelona and the Parisians are resented to letting him leave after he refused to renew his contract at the Parc des Princes which expires at the end of the season.

Regardless of the situation, below are the three reasons why Barcelona do not need to sign French midfielder.

#3 Competition in the midfield

The Catalans already have more than enough world-class talents in the middle of the pitch

Considering how impressive Barcelona's midfield has been this season and the level of competition among their superstars in the center of the pitch so far, it is quite clear the Catalans do not need to add another midfielder to their squad at the moment.

Such has been the strength of Barcelona's midfield this season that even Philippe Coutinho has been transferred into attack, leaving the likes Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic and summer signing Arthur Melo to control games from the center of the pitch, while the likes of Arturo Vidal, Denis Suarez, and Rafinha Alcantara have been constantly knocking at first-team opportunities.

With such a competitive and efficient midfield setup, it is totally unnecessary for Barcelona to sign Adrien Rabiot as they have more than enough resources in that department and the acquisition of the Frenchman would only trigger more competition which could also lead to destabilization.

