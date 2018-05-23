Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Deschamps: Rabiot has made a huge mistake

    Being named as a standby option for France's World Cup squad was not sufficient to keep Adrien Rabiot happy, frustrating Didier Deschamps.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 23 May 2018, 20:40 IST
    2.15K
    AdrienRabiotCropped
    Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot

    Adrien Rabiot has made a "huge mistake" in asking to be removed from the standby list for France's World Cup squad, according to coach Didier Deschamps.

    The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, who has six caps, was overlooked for the main 23-man selection, with Sevilla's Steven N'Zonzi preferred instead.

    Rabiot - who previously demonstrated a reluctance to adopt a more deep-lying role for his country - was included among Les Bleus' group of first reserves for the tournament in Russia, but the 23-year-old made a request in writing to be de-selected.

    Speaking at a media conference on Wednesday, shortly after the French Football Federation had expressed its surprise and disappointment at the move, Deschamps shed further light on the situation.

    "It was not a letter sent, it was an email that arrived Monday late afternoon," he said. "I became aware of its content. Of course, Adrien signed it.

    "I called him to have a confirmation that it was he who had sent this email. He did not answer me. I got confirmation from my manager. In the process, I warned my president of the content. I also warned the president of PSG because he is a PSG player.

    "I was surprised of course. I can understand the disappointment, the immense disappointment, but to take such a position ... we are talking about a young player who for a while was in the French group. He excludes himself from the team. 

    "I dare to hope that through some decisions like this it will allow him to mature, to reflect. I am convinced that he made a huge mistake in taking such a position. 

    "He refuses his status as a reservist, to follow a program, and if there was a problem of being called as a substitute. It is his decision he assumes."

    France are considered among the favourites to win the World Cup and must first negotiate a group that pits them against Australia, Peru and Denmark.

