4 centre-backs Chelsea can target this summer

Chelsea lost key defenders Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger this summer. They joined Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively on free transfers after expiring their contracts at Stamford Bridge on June 30.

Amongst the other options, Thiago Silva will turn 38 this month, while Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso are both north of 30 and looking to leave the club this summer.

The club have added Kalidou Koulibaly (€38 million from Napoli) to their roster but he is unlikely to solve the centre-back crisis alone. Young Levi Colwill could be on his way out, while Trevoh Chalobah needs more time to cement a first XI spot.

Chelsea have failed with their bids for Matthijs De Ligt and Jules Kounde, who opted to join Bayern Munich and Barcelona instead.

On that note, let us take look at the remaining options for the Blues explore in the transfer market this summer.

#1 Wesley Fofana

Chelsea have set sights on Wesley Fofana.

Chelsea have been strongly linked with a move for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana over the last few days. The 21-year-old joined the Foxes from Saint-Etienne in 2020 for €40m, as per the Guardian.

The Blues have now identified him as a suitable option in their team.

He made 42 appearances for the Foxes in his debut season, establishing himself as a regular first-team player. However, the Frenchman suffered an injury at the start of last season, which kept him out of action for quite some time. He made only 12 appearances last term.

Fofana is good on the ball, averaging five progressive carries and 2.29 interceptions per 90 minutes. He’ll be an excellent signing for the Blues if they can convince the Foxes to sell their gifted 21-year-old defender.

#2 Mohamed Simakan

Mohamed Simakan in action for RB Leipzig.

Simakan was brought in by RB Leipzig to replace the outgoing Dayot Upemecano, who departed for Bayern Munich last season. He quickly established himself as a first-team starter at the German club.

At 21, he is a physically dominant player who is also good in the air. He showed his grit against top strikers like Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland last season.

Simakan is sound technically and averages 3.01 progressive passes per 90 minutes. His impressive pace is also an asset for the youngster.

He plays as an RCB in the back-three at Leipzig, something which can ease his transition if the Blues sign him this summer.

#3 Roger Ibanez

Roger Ibanez in UEFA Conference action for Roma.

Starting with Gianluca Mancini and Chris Smalling in AS Roma's back three, Roger Ibanez has been excellent in defence for Jose Mourinho's team. The young Brazilian has impressed fans and critics in Roma's Europa Conference League run last season.

He started 34 games for the Serie A side last season, scoring three goals as well. He is strong in the air and does not shy away from making tackles. His decent pace is important as it allows him to cover for his partners at the back.

He averages 4.4 progressive carries per 90 minutes. His average of 2.96 interceptions per 90 minutes is in the 91st percentile amongst players in Europe.

Roma will be less than keen to part ways with their promising young defender but Chelsea should definitely consider making a move for him this summer.

#4 Jean-Clair Todibo

Jean-Clair Todibo could also be an option for Chelsea to explore.

After disappointing at Barcelona, Todibo has found his form at OGC Nice. He has been an important player for the Ligue 1 club of late.

He averaged 2.22 tackles and 2.28 interceptions per 90 minutes last season. He also recorded a shot-creating action of 0.87, ranking him in the 83rd percentile in Europe.

Todibo is also good on the ball and likes to engage his opponents into action rather frequently. His average of 3.7 progressive passes per 90 minutes ranks him in the 85th percentile of defenders. He has a pass accuracy of 87%.

He is likely to be a cheap option for the Blues if they opt to go for his signature this season.

