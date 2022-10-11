4 right-back options Barcelona could sign next summer

Spanish giants Barcelona are reportedly on the lookout for a top right-back who could strengthen their team ahead of next season.

Reports by Marca suggested that head coach Xavi Hernandez was keen on signing a right-back during the 2022 summer transfer window. However, the Catalans were unable to grant his wish and could revisit the transfer market for a new right-back either in January or next summer.

The La Liga side haven't had a world class player in the right-back position since the days of club legend Dani Alves. It could be the perfect oppourtunuty for Barcelona to sign a decent long-term right-back.

While there are a handful of players in that position scattered across Europe, this article will focus on four suitable options for Barcelona to sign.

#4 Denzel Dumfries - Inter Milan

Dumfries is a highly rated right-back

Denzel Dumfries is currently one of the best right-backs in Europe at the moment, and could be a good addition to Barcelona.

The Dutch defender is an attack-minded full-back whose skillset will be ideal for how Xavi wants his team to play.

He is strong, fast, possesses excellent crossing technique and has an eye for goal. At 6'2", the right-back also commands a huge aerial presence in defense.

Mozo Football @MozoFootball Denzel Dumfries won more aerial battles (4/4) than any other player on the pitch for either Inter or Barcelona. Dumfries only played 14 minutes.



Beast. #Inter Denzel Dumfries won more aerial battles (4/4) than any other player on the pitch for either Inter or Barcelona. Dumfries only played 14 minutes.Beast. #UCL #Inter Barca 🇳🇱 Denzel Dumfries won more aerial battles (4/4) than any other player on the pitch for either Inter or Barcelona. Dumfries only played 14 minutes. Beast. #UCL #Inter #InterBarca https://t.co/olTOqWWk8h

Dumfries have already registered two goals and two assists for Inter Milan across all competitions this season. He scored five goals and provided four assists during the 2021-22 campaign for the Italian giants.

#3 Diogo Dalot - Manchester United

Dalot is a transfer target for Barcelona at right-back

One name that has already been linked with the right-back position at Barcelona is Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot.

The Portuguese is currently one of the most highly rated right-backs in Europe and could be a decent long-term addition to Xavi's team.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🎖️| Barcelona sent their scouts to see Diogo Dalot. This is one of Barca’s options for the summer. [#fcblive 🎖️| Barcelona sent their scouts to see Diogo Dalot. This is one of Barca’s options for the summer. [ @FabrizioRomano 🚨🎖️| Barcelona sent their scouts to see Diogo Dalot. This is one of Barca’s options for the summer. [@FabrizioRomano] #fcblive https://t.co/pHnu2FZCPI

Dalot is a versatile full-back who can operate on either side of the defense. He can also play as a right-winger and possesses great technical ability on the ball.

He is strong and pacy as well as an excellent ball-carrier who loves to take on opposing players with confidence. His defensive ability is also impressive as he is capable of winning both aerial and ground duels.

Dalot has registered one assist for Manchester United this season. He has also usurped Aaron Wan-Bissaka to become a key member of Erik ten Hag's team, making 10 appearances in all competitions.

#2 Achraf Hakimi - Paris Saint-Germain

Hakimi is an attacking minded right-back

Another top option for Barcelona to sign is Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi, who is currently among Europe's best right-backs at the moment.

The Moroccan is widely considered an immense talent, and despite being just 23 years of age, has already played for some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Hakimi began his senior club career with Real Madrid and also played for the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and now presently PSG.

He is known for his speed, creativity, dribbling and excellent technical ability on the ball. Hakimi's versatility could also see him operate as a wing-back, right-back and winger.

The defender registered four goals and six assists for PSG during the 2021-22 campaign. He already has two goals and two assists this season.

#1 Joao Cancelo - Manchester City

Cancelo is one of the best right-backs in the world

Joao Cancelo is arguably among the top three full-backs in Europe at the moment, going by his form this season.

The Portuguese defender could be a world-class addition to Xavi's team should Barcelona make a sensational move for the Manchester City player.

The former Juventus defender is known for his versatility, which could see him operate as both a wing-back and a full-back on either flank.

Manchester City @ManCity



This video contains an outrageous goal from Joao Cancelo 🤤



#ManCity 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚This video contains an outrageous goal from Joao Cancelo 🤤 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 ⚠️ This video contains an outrageous goal from Joao Cancelo 🤤#ManCity https://t.co/jziRoJ7HmB

Cancelo is also an attack-minded player who, is strong, fast and possesses immense technical ability on the ball. He could be a more like-for-like option to replace veteran former Barcelona right-back Alves.

The Portuguese has already registered an impressive two goals and five assists for the Cityzens this season. He also scored three goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions during the 2021-22 campaign.

