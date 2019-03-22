×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

4 strikers Chelsea should target this summer to compete for the title next season

Gunjan Kochrekar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.06K   //    22 Mar 2019, 14:26 IST

Everton FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Everton FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

There is no doubt that the only thing Chelsea Football Club lacked this season, apart from consistency, is an explosive striker who could score 15+ goals in a season.

Mind you, Chelsea do not need an Aguero or Salah, because it is a proven fact that every other outfield Chelsea player can score a minimum average of 3-4 goals every season, which makes the team good on the offense.

In the ongoing season, Morata has been let off to Atletico Madrid on loan, where the striker would probably stay even beyond this summer due to the buyout clause. Olivier Giroud is not Sarri's most trusted man in the Premier League, and new signing Gonzalo Higuain is not exactly the kind of striker Chelsea need right now, and hence is failing to impress.

What Chelsea need right now is some fresh young legs on the pitch, who can run the channels, get behind the opposition defense and be hungry for goals, exactly how Diego Costa was when he arrived in 2014, and the Spanish international was a terror to defenders all over the Premier League and Europe.

The Blues surely might be missing Diego Costa, but he has been long gone now, and it is high time the club must move on and look for another Diego Costa for next season. Here are our top picks who the club should target this summer, so that they are realistic contenders for the Premier League next season.

#4 Moussa Dembele (Lyon)

FC Barcelona v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
FC Barcelona v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

The 22 year old is definitely one of the hits in the Ligue 1 this season, after his arrival from Celtic at the beginning of this season, having scored 19 goals and provided 5 assists for Olympique Lyon in all competitions.

Though it is unlikely that Lyon would be willing to let go of the Frenchman just one year after he has joined the club, it is not usual for a club of Chelsea's standard to come knocking on the door for a striker.

Dembele's style of play is somewhat similar to Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, and to connect the dots, Drogba also joined the Blues in 2004 from the Ligue 1 when the club was undergoing an overhaul.

Advertisement

If Lyon are to let go of Dembele, it is definitely going to cost Chelsea more than the €22 million that Lyon themselves paid last year to acquire the services of the player.

(Statistics: Transfermarkt)

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Edinson Cavani Raul Jimenez
Gunjan Kochrekar
ANALYST
Gunjan is a Chartered Accountancy final level student, but his passion apart from finance lies in football. He loves writing about the game, especially analyzing the game from the touchline point of view. He also is keen about India's (un)official national game, Cricket, and loves to write about it sometimes too.
4 strikers Chelsea should target this summer
RELATED STORY
3 Strikers Chelsea should target to buy in January Transfer Window
RELATED STORY
Why Chelsea should sack Maurizio Sarri next season
RELATED STORY
5 players Chelsea should bin next summer
RELATED STORY
3 big names whom Chelsea could offload next season despite the transfer ban
RELATED STORY
4 Issues behind Chelsea's struggles this season
RELATED STORY
5 Strikers That Could Make Chelsea Genuine Title Contenders
RELATED STORY
5 strikers Chelsea could look to sign in January
RELATED STORY
Five Managers Chelsea should consider if they sack Maurizio Sarri next season
RELATED STORY
5 problem positions Chelsea need to fix in the summer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us