4 things Chelsea need to do after disastrous start under Todd Boehly

Back in early 2022, the unfortunate war broke out between Ukraine and Russia leading to the British Government seizing Roman Abramovich's assets. This forced him to sell his beloved Chelsea.

Although the fans were disappointed to see their owner change, there was an optimism surrounding the new era of Todd Boehly. However Chelsea have endured one of their worst seasons under the new leadership. Things need to change drastically if they want any success in the next season. Let's take a look at what Chelsea can do better next season.

#4 Trim down the squad, focus on quality over quantity

Plenty of youngsters make up the squad.

Chelsea have been notorious for their spending habits during the Abramovich era, and their spending spree was on another level in Boehly's first season. They have spent more than €600 million on transfers in one season, investing mostly in players under the age of 23.

Buying so many players has led them to have a bloated squad. Currently they have six genuine wingers on their books, meaning four of them have to sit on the sidelines. Having a very large squad leads to low morale in players and difficulty for managers to find their best starting XI.

Despite their lavish spending, Chelsea still don't possess a reliable striker. Their lack of goalscoring ability is evident by their 36 goals in 35 Premier League games. Boehly has a clear plan, building a team for the future, but for a big club like the Blues, the present cannot be compromised on.

Signing Mykhaylo Mudryk for €70 million is an example of their reckless spending. He might become a big star in the future, but presently he is not at the level needed to represent one of England's top clubs. This underlines the compromise Boehly has made on Chelsea's present success.

There needs to be a plan in place when investing in players. Assess which players are needed, which players are not needed and act according to it.

#3 Move away from the infamous Chelsea hire and fire culture

The man responsible for bring the hire and fire culture at Chelsea.

The west London club under Abramovich have been notorious for hiring and firing managers in an instant. This approach has always brought its critics, the latest coming from Chelsea's interim manager Frank Lampard. The Russian was a man living in the present as he wanted instant success.

However, the new era is different as Boehly is preparing a team for the future. Despite this futuristic approach, they still have had four different managers this season, not giving enought time to any manager. Mauricio Pochettino is close to signing a deal with Chelsea which should excite fans.

He managed to help Tottenham Hotspur to second place in the Premier League as well as guide them to their first ever Champions League final. Can he go one step further with his new team and get his hands on silverware? With no European football, it could be a blessing in disguise as the Argentinian will have a lot of time to develop his squad.

This season, Graham Potter continuously chopped and changed his tactics and lineups. This was indicative of a lack of confidence in his team and a pressure to give instant results. Pochettino should be backed and given full opportunity to show his worth, similar to the one Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta have been given.

#2 Take a wise decision regarding Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku feels at home with Inter.

The Blues signed Romelu Lukaku in summer of 2021 for a huge fees of €113 million. The move looked like the perfect step going forward to win more titles for the newly crowned Champions of Europe.

The move has turned out to be a disaster so far. The player fell out of favor of the manager, launched a scathing attack against him and expressed his desire to go back to Inter publicly. It was clear Lukaku had no future under Thomas Tuchel and so he was loaned back to Inter Milan in the summer of 2022.

It is unlikely Inter will sign Lukaku on a permanent deal. His inconsistent form along with high annual wages of €12.5 million per year make the deal unfeasible. The Londoners would not like to sell him for a huge loss, so he will have to move back to his parent club. Chelsea's striker problems are clear to see for everyone and the homecoming of Lukaku could actually be like a new signing for them.

He has the physicality and finishing touch to be successful in the Premier League, as evidenced by his time in Everton. On his day, he can be one of the best strikers in the world and can consistenly produce 20 goals season. Furthermore, with his strength, he is a good focal point upfront, helping Chelsea become more direct in attack.

Instead of investing in a new striker, Chelsea should stick with Lukaku and instead invest in other areas to strenghten their squad. He has a lot of unfinished business at Chelsea, next season could be the one where he finally fulfills his prophecy of replacing Didier Drogba.

#1 Set realistic present and future goals

Race for the League Title is far away from Chelsea but achievable with the right moves in the next few years.

Lets be honest, the quality currently in Premier League is so high that it is tough for even the best clubs to get points. With clubs like Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Aston Villa threatening to finish in European places, it is become increasingly tough to grab a top six place.

With that in mind, Boehly and the new manager will need to have a clear plan and identity going forward. A top-six finish in his first season will be a successful start for the new manager, even if the media would say otherwise.

With no European football, it will be difficult to attract the top players and so Chelsea will need to go through a proper rebuilding phase. All future transfers should be made after discussions with the manager and the board should work towards getting his desired squad.

With Manchester City going stronger than ever and Arsenal boasting a young and talented squad, a fight for the league title will be difficult. However, with the right planning and taking small steps in the right direction, a title charge in the next few years is possible. That is what the thought process should be of this team going forward.

