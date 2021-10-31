5 Argentina players who publicly admire Lionel Messi

Possessing unnatural footballing skills, Lionel Messi has been an inspiration to multiple generations of budding youngsters. The Argentine's wide array of talents, coupled with his longevity, has attracted fans from all across the world. Having played his first professional match in 2004, Lionel Messi continues to dazzle his audiences 17 years later, showing no signs of slowing down.

Famous personalities that idolize Lionel Messi

Aside from the common folk, a plethora of popular celebrities have voiced their opinion on the overwhelming talent of La Pulga. Lionel Messi, due to his footballing genius and humility, has earned high praise from the likes of Paul Pogba, Isco and his best mate Neymar.

barcacentre @barcacentre @ukarakullukcu Demir: "Messi has always been an idol for me. I'd have loved to be on the same team as him. The best player in the world for me... Ever since I was little, I've always wanted to be like him." @ukarakullukcu Demir: "Messi has always been an idol for me. I'd have loved to be on the same team as him. The best player in the world for me... Ever since I was little, I've always wanted to be like him."

Despite having decimated his idol's side 8-2 in 2020, Alphonso Davies confessed to being a huge Lionel Messi fan. Youth icons from their respective nations, Frenkie de Jong and Christian Pulisic, have also surrendered to the Messi-supremacy, naming him their childhood hero.

Considering the diversity in Lionel Messi's fanbase, it is only natural that a bulk of it would contain fans hailing from his native country, Argentina. In fact, multiple high-profile professionals have admitted to having grown up adoring the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. With that notion on our minds, let's take a look at five Argentina players who famously adore Lionel Messi:

#5 Ezequiel Garay

Garay retired from football in 2020

Having faced Lionel Messi in La Liga while playing for Real Madrid and Valencia, Ezequiel Garay knows a thing or two about defending the Argentine talisman. Garay, who partnered Lionel Messi in the national setup for 31 matches, has nothing but praise for his compatriot.

In 2011, the now-retired Argentina defender clearly voiced his opinions about Messi, saying:

"When people ask me who is the best player ever, I say Leo. From the first time I saw him with Argentina Under-15s to this day he continues to amaze me. He has no limit.”

barcacentre @barcacentre Ezequiel Garay (Valencia): “In Messi, Barcelona have the best player in the world. He can settle games on his own. We will have to be cautious.” Ezequiel Garay (Valencia): “In Messi, Barcelona have the best player in the world. He can settle games on his own. We will have to be cautious.” https://t.co/MyMJ0oAe59

Garay spent the prime of his career at Benfica and Zenit Saint Petersburg, returning to the Spanish top-flight with Valencia in 2016. After playing for the Bats for four seasons, the 32-time capped Argentina international decided to call it quits, hanging up his boots in 2020.

#4 Emiliano Martinez

Emi Martinez with the 2021 Copa America Golden Glove

Ever since Emiliano Martinez burst onto the scene with Arsenal during their 2020 FA Cup win, the world has been a fan of the Argentina shot-stopper. He immediately earned a bumper transfer to Aston Villa, as well as his first international call-up following his heroics in the said competition.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🎙[ @DiarioOle ] | Emiliano Martinez on Messi: “I want to give him life, I want to die for him.” 💙💙💙 🎙[ @DiarioOle ] | Emiliano Martinez on Messi: “I want to give him life, I want to die for him.” 💙💙💙 https://t.co/1OsUpEHEbM

Martinez was extremely crucial in Argentina's fabled 2021 Copa America win, remarkably saving three decisive spot-kicks in the penalty shootout of the semi-finals against Colombia. A known fan of Lionel Messi, he revealed his admiration for La Pulga after bagging the competition's Golden Glove, stating:

"You say 'he made the players excited', me too and I'm a goalkeeper. I wish I had played every match in a league with him. I would be a much better goalkeeper."

With the 2022 edition realistically being Lionel Messi's last shot at World Cup glory, Martinez will be hoping to bring the trophy home for his idol.

