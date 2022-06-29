5 bargain buys with one year left on their contract (2022)

The 2022 summer transfer window is upon us and some clubs have dived early into the market to get some valuable business done. However, like any other summer, some clubs overpay for stars while others manage to conclude some incredible business. And while free agents are usually safe bets, there are players with less than a year on their contracts who could be available on the cheap.

To give some context, only players who do not have a steady future at their current clubs have been included in this list.

Mohamed Salah will not form part of it as he is certain to stay at Liverpool for another year regardless of which club comes in with an offer for him. But apart from the Egyptian star, there are many good players out there who only have a year left on their deal and can be signed for relatively less this summer.

On that note, let's take a look at five bargain buys with one year left on their contract.

#5 Konrad Laimer

RB Leipzig v TSG Hoffenheim - Bundesliga

Konrad Laimer has been making strides in his game at RB Leipzig ever since he arrived from RB Salzburg in 2017. The Austrian international is currently one of the most exciting midfield prospects in the Bundesliga.

Dictating the play in the centre of the pitch, Laimer has established himself as the orchestrator of the ball at Leipzig over the last five years. Julian Nagelsmann brought out a different dimension in Laimer's game before deciding to become the manager at Bayern Munich last summer. However, the German boss is now reportedly keen on a move for Laimer (as per 90min) and the player is also equally open to sealing a deal with the Bundesliga giants.

A quality midfield option for any top club in Europe, Laimer only has a year left on his contract. He is yet to pen a new deal with RB Leipzig, with several factors pointing towards him leaving the club this summer for a bargain price.

#4 Youri Tielemans

Burnley v Leicester City - Premier League

From one creative midfielder to another, Youri Tielemans could be on the move this summer as the Belgian international has only a year left on his deal at Leicester City.

The central midfielder, who arrived at the King Power Stadium in 2019, has 24 goals and 24 assists in 157 appearances for the Foxes. A highly versatile option in the midfield line, Tielemans can excel as a deep-lying playmaker and as an attacking midfielder as well. In fact, his defensive work is just as impeccable, courtesy of which, Arsenal are reportedly lining up a transfer for him this summer (as per Football 365).

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LCFC



Of course Youri will be professional, he’s focused on Leicester. Many top clubs want him for June.



More: I’ve been told Youri Tielemans will NOT extend his contract with Leicester. New deal bid has been turned down - current one expires in 2023.Of course Youri will be professional, he’s focused on Leicester. Many top clubs want him for June.More: youtu.be/9-p5DiCzizU I’ve been told Youri Tielemans will NOT extend his contract with Leicester. New deal bid has been turned down - current one expires in 2023. 🔵 #LCFCOf course Youri will be professional, he’s focused on Leicester. Many top clubs want him for June.More: youtu.be/9-p5DiCzizU https://t.co/BIpAwzzGfp

Tielemans can fix a number of issues in any depleted midfield line. It would be a steal, especially if any club lands his services for less than the £40 million Leicester paid for him originally.

#3 Serge Gnabry

FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga

Since leaving Arsenal permanently in 2016, Serge Gnabry has been a man on a mission to prove that he is one of the best wingers in Europe.

Over the last six years, he has certainly accomplished that status, especially over the last four seasons at Bayern Munich. The Germany international has wreaked havoc on the right wing for the Bavarians while also being able to worry defenders while playing on the left flank. His performances during the club's 2021 Champions League triumph were noteworthy as he was one of the best players during the course of that campaign.

Gnabry, who has 64 goals and 40 assists in 164 appearances for Bayern Munich, could be on the move this summer. He only has a year left on his contract at the German club and can seal a move away from them on the cheap.

Although there have only been rumours regarding any potential suitors, his contract situation is alarming for the Bundesliga club. The soon-to-be 27-year-old is at the peak of his game and could be signed for very little this summer. A dynamic winger of his quality and experience is a valuable asset for any club across Europe.

#2 Milan Skriniar

FC Internazionale v AC Milan - Coppa Italia

Milan Skriniar has established himself as one of the most intelligent defenders in Europe over the last couple of years.

The Slovakian ace's ability to play the ball out from the back and organise the flow of the game is invaluable in this day & age. A calm defender in and out of possession, Skriniar's positioning, understanding of the game and aerial prowess have been massive for Inter Milan over the last five years.

The centre-back played a key role in the club's 2020/21 Serie A triumph and has been on the radar of several clubs since then. Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in bringing him to France this summer (as per SempreInter), while Chelsea are also believed to be eager to sign him.

The interest and uncertainty around Skriniar has been due to his contract situation as he only has one year left on his current deal at the San Siro. Regardless, any club that lands him for a reasonable fee this summer will be getting one of the best defenders in Europe at the moment.

#1 Robert Lewandowski

VfL Wolfsburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

Robert Lewandowski is arguably the hottest property in the transfer market right now, with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe sorting out their respective futures early in the summer.

While the duo have their careers ahead of them, Lewandowski is keen on ending his on a high note. The Polish ace broke ground in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund under Jurgen Klopp before joining Bayern Munich and becoming the finished product over the last eight years.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCBayern



“Robert’s under contract until 2023. I wait for him on July 12, of course he’s welcome”, tells Bayern director Salihamidžić tells Sky De: “Lewandowski situation to be fixed? It’s possible, I’m convinced. He's a professional, that’s why it’s fixable”.“Robert’s under contract until 2023. I wait for him on July 12, of course he’s welcome”, tells @Plettigoal Bayern director Salihamidžić tells Sky De: “Lewandowski situation to be fixed? It’s possible, I’m convinced. He's a professional, that’s why it’s fixable”. 🔴🇵🇱 #FCBayern“Robert’s under contract until 2023. I wait for him on July 12, of course he’s welcome”, tells @Plettigoal. https://t.co/6zLrxw8oV2

During this period, he has banged in 344 goals and provided 72 assists in 375 appearances for the Bavarians, including scoring 35 last season. But Lewandowski is now angling for a move to Barcelona (as per Sky Sports) this summer, with very little interest in signing a new deal with Bayern Munich.

With only a year left on his contract, the German club might end up selling him for a reduced price, especially when you also take Barcelona's financial position into context. An absolute bargain in this market, Barcelona will be pulling off one of the best bits of business in a very long time by signing Lewandowski this summer.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far