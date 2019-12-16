5 Best African players in world football currently

16 Dec 2019

KRC Genk v Liverpool FC: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Africa is on the path to becoming one of the powerhouses in the world of football. After Europe and South America, Africa has been supplementing the footballing fraternity with world-class football players.

The continent of Africa has given us some footballing greats which include the likes of Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto'o and Yaya Toure and is continuing to influence the world by nurturing quality footballers.

Many African players have been plying their trade at elite European clubs. The list of players includes Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez, Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang, Kalidou Koulibaly, Naby Keita, Hakim Ziyech, Wilfried Zaha, Thomas Partey among many more.

Here we take a look at the top 3 African players in the world football right now.

#5. Riyad Mahrez

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Riyad Mahrez had a fantastic year as he bagged the Premier League with Manchester City and Africa Cup of Nations with Algeria. The Algerian scored seven goals and assisted four in the 27 appearances he made for the Cityzens in Premier League in 2018/19 season.

Carrying his red hot form to the Africa Cup of Nations, he led the Algerian national football team to win the coveted prize against all the odds. He scored three crucial goals for his side in the seven appearances he made in the tournament.

Although the Sky Blues have hit a seemingly rough patch, the 28-year-old has played very well this season. Mahrez has already scored four goals and assisted four in the Premier League. Meanwhile, he's scored one and set up four in the Champions League.

He has staked a genuine claim to start every game and has given Pep Guardiola quite a selection headache.

