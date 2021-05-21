 5 best Arsenal players this season

It has been a season to forget for Arsenal. Mikel Arteta's men have been poor this season, as they are languishing in ninth place in the Premier League table with only one game to go.

The Gunners have a lot to think about this summer, including transfers and the managerial position. The signing of Willian has proved to be a disastrous one, while big-money signings like Thomas Partey and Nicolas Pepe have struggled for consistency.

With abysmal performances in the league, the Europa League was seen as an ideal competition for Arsenal to flourish. However, the Gunners were knocked out of the tournament by their former manager Unai Emery's Villarreal in the semi-finals, adding salt to their wounds.

Not many players have been consistently good for Arsenal this season, but the young stars of the club have provided some respite. On that note, let's take a look at the five best Arsenal players this season.

#5 Rob Holding

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has used a rotating cast of centre-backs to partner Rob Holding this season, with the Englishman being a constant presence in the Gunners' defence.

Holding, who joined Arsenal from Bolton Wanderers in 2016 for £2.7 million, has had his issues with injuries. This season, though, he has become a vital cog in the Arsenal backline. There have been calls to give Holding a strong centre-back, leadership responsibilities after producing some good performances.

🗣 Rob Holding: "We owe the fans a lot after this season. We've let them down a few times." pic.twitter.com/pEl3L3Znt7 — Goal (@goal) May 13, 2021

The 25-year old has made 29 Premier League appearances this season. With David Luiz set to leave the club in the summer, the pressure on Holding will increase next season.

Holding will not be short of competition, though, with Gabriel Magalhaes, Pablo Mari and the returning William Saliba all likely to pose a threat to the Englishman.

#4 Alexandre Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette has not been short of critics since his debut for Arsenal, but he has been one of the better players for the Gunners this season.

The France international joined Arsenal from Lyon for a then club-record fee of £47.7 million in 2017. Lacazette was seen as the answer to Arsenal's striker problem. But the forward has not been a consistent goalscorer.

A hard-working attacker with good passing ability, Lacazette has been used as an attacking midfielder this season by Arteta.

Arsenal are expected to offer Alexandre Lacazette a one-year extension which the Frenchman will mull over. [Football London] pic.twitter.com/lYvyNZWR8Q — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) May 14, 2021

The 29-year old has arguably enjoyed his best season as an Arsenal player this campaign. Lacazette has made 30 Premier League appearances in 2020-21, scoring 13 goals and providing two assists.

He could leave Arsenal this summer, though, with Atletico Madrid said to be interested in his services.

