5 best centre-back duos in football right now

Centre-back pairings or partnerships are crucial in the game of football, forming the backbone of a solid defence. These duos epitomize teamwork, coordination and understanding on the pitch.

A successful centre-back pairing exhibits a perfect balance of complementary skills, where one defender may excel in aerial dominance, while the other possesses exceptional reading of the game and tackles with precision.

The best partnerships establish a telepathic connection, anticipating each other's movements and providing cover in times of vulnerability.

They communicate seamlessly, organizing the defensive line and instilling confidence in their teammates. A formidable centre-back pairing acts as a formidable wall, fortifying the team's defence and frustrating the opposition's attacking efforts.

Let's take a look at the five best centre-back duos in football right now.

#5 Alessandro Bastoni and Francesco Acerbi (Inter Milan)

Alessandro Bastoni and Francesco Acerbi

Inter Milan extensively played with a three-man defence and it usually consisted of Matteo Darmian, Alessandro Bastoni and Francesco Acerbi. With Darmian allowed to roam and foray forward, the responsibility of holding down the fort fell on the shoulders of Acerbi and Bastoni.

The veteran centre-back Acerbi, on loan at Inter Milan from Lazio, was initially viewed as a backup option. However, owing to Skriniar's injury problems, Inter were forced to rely on Acerbi and he repaid the faith they showed in him and then some.

His distribution is top-notch and is capable of playing line-breaking passes to his midfielders and forwards. Bastoni, his young and fiery partner at the back, impressed with his game-reading skills as well as his ability to play accurate passes.

Their partnership was key to Inter's run to the Champions League final. The duo managed to shut out Erling Haaland in the final but they ultimately lost the game 1-0.

#4 Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba (Arsenal)

Fulham FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba formed a solid partnership in defence that helped Arsenal become one of the most defensively resolute units in the Premier League this season.

Gabriel is a strong and physical centre-back who is good at defending in the air, while Saliba is a roaming defender who is adept at passing and distribution.

They complement each other perfectly, and the defensive solidity they've helped bring about has gone a long way towards making Arsenal one of the most solid teams in the Premier League.

In addition to their defensive ability, Gabriel and Saliba have also been important contributors to Arsenal's attack. They have scored six goals between them this season and have helped Arsenal create a number of chances.

#3 Ruben Dias and Manuel Akanji (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Manchester United: Emirates FA Cup Final

The centre-back pairing of Ruben Dias and Manuel Akanji has been one of the surprise hits of the season. Firstly, Manchester City had no dearth of quality centre-backs when they decided to rope Akanji in.

Dias had already nailed down a starting berth and Pep Guardiola had the likes of Aymeric Laporte, John Stones and Nathan Ake to call upon. But Akanji made the best of the opportunities afforded to him and quickly became a mainstay in City's backline.

The Swiss defender's ball-retention skills and passing ability made him a great fit for City's style of play. Meanwhile, Dias has continued to be the intelligent, athletic and dominant presence at the back that he has been for several years now.

The duo played a major role in City's continental treble win in the 2022-23 season.

To me, to you. 4 of the Top 5 players for pass accuracy in the Premier League this season play for Manchester City:

#2 Fabian Schar and Sven Botman (Newcastle United)

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Carabao Cup Final

Newcastle United's centre-back pairing of Sven Botman and Fabian Schar has been one of the most successful in Europe in the 2022-23 season.

Botman is a young and talented defender who is strong in the air and good at reading the game, while Schar is a more experienced defender who is excellent at passing and distribution.

They have helped Newcastle United keep the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League this season, shipping in just 33 goals in the campaign.

Botman and Schar have also been a key part of Newcastle United's recent upturn in form. If they can continue their good run, Botman and Schar will be key to Newcastle United's success in the years to come.

It's almost the comeback story that goes in noticed talks about, he's been brilliant this season. Really back to his best. Has been a brilliant partner next to Botman.



Considering under Steve Bruce he didn't even get a look in and was close to…

#1 Kim Min-Jae and Amir Rrahmani (Napoli)

AFC Ajax v SSC Napoli: Group A - UEFA Champions League

The centre-back pairing of Kim Min-Jae and Amir Rrahmani for Napoli in the 2022-23 season has been very impressive. Kim Min-Jae is a strong and physical defender who is excellent at aerial duels. He is also pretty good with the ball at his feet and has been a revelation at Napoli this season.

Meanwhile, Rrahmani is a more mobile defender who is good at passing and recycling possession. Together, they were rock-solid at the back for Napoli and their contributions were critical to Napoli's dominance in the 2022-23 season.

The Partenopei had the best defensive record in the Serie A this term and it's largely down to the effectiveness of the partnership of Kim Min-Jae and Rrahmani.

