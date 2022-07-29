5 best centre-backs in Europe right now

Being a centre-back is one of the most demanding jobs in football. They are expected to kill offensive threats in their crib, instruct their teammates from deep, and also play out from the back without hesitation when needed.

The weight of expectations is considerable, causing many to fumble and become a laughing stock among fans and the media.

Some, however, cherish the challenge and thrive under insurmountable pressure. They go out every single week with a mission in mind, to give it their all for the crest and gradually help their teams to important trophies.

Today, we will take a look at a select few centre-backs who have become the definition of perfection in recent years.

Now, without further ado, let’s take a look at the top five centre-backs who are ruling Europe right now:

#5 Marquinhos - Paris Saint-Germain

From being Thiago Silva’s understudy to emerging as Paris Saint-Germain’s undisputed leader, Marquinhos has come a long way over the last few years.

The Brazilian centre-back, who joined PSG from AS Roma for €31.4 million in 2013, has won seven Ligue 1 titles, amongst other honors, with the Parisians.

The 28-year-old is a no-nonsense modern-day defender. He is strong, agile, great in the air, a hard worker, and good with the ball at his feet, making him a coach’s delight.

Marquinhos is also quite clinical with his challenges, rarely picking up bookings for unwarranted challenges.

The centre-back, who helped PSG to their 10th domestic title last season, prepared for the 2022-23 season by taking part in all four of Paris’ pre-season fixtures.

The former Roma man is expected to be in action once again when PSG square off against Nantes in the French Super Cup on Sunday night (July 31).

#4 Matthijs de Ligt - Bayern Munich

At only 22, Matthijs de Ligt has already established himself as one of the most elite centre-backs in the world.

Having spent the last three seasons at Juventus, he joined Bayern Munich earlier this month, becoming their most expensive centre-back (€67 million) of all time.

De Ligt, who captained Ajax to a Champions League semi-final appearance in the 2018-19 campaign, is one of the most physically intimidating players around. He is also deceptively quick and has a natural flair for putting in clinical tackles inside the box.

De Ligt, who won one Serie A title with Juventus, made his Bayern Munich debut in a 6-2 friendly win over DC United on July 20.

He is set to make his competitive debut when the Bavarians take on RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup on Saturday (July 30).

#3 Ruben Dias - Manchester City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola rarely settles for anything other than perfection. He is always striving for improvement and looking for ways to make his team play better.

His hunt for perfection instigated Manchester City to knock on Benfica’s doors and sign their prized centre-back Ruben Dias. Two seasons in, it is safe to say that City should not have any complaints about the player they brought in from Portugal.

Dias, 25, is not brash like many of his peers as he rarely overcommits. Most importantly, he fits like a puzzle in Guardiola’s system.

He is also an astute game-reader, a brilliant interceptor, and a clever distributor, making him a complete modern-day defender.

The 2020-21 'Premier League Player of the Year' helped the Cityiens win the English top-flight title last season, producing numerous eye-catching performances along the way.

He will look to pick up right where he left off when City square off against Liverpool in the FA Community Shield on Saturday (July 30).

#2 David Alaba - Real Madrid

Last summer, Real Madrid lost two of their tried and tested centre-backs as both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane left the club. Having run down his contract with Bayern Munich, David Alaba joined Los Blancos as a free agent, taking up Ramos’ legendary No. 4 jersey.

Since joining the club, Alaba has been nothing short of a phenomenon at Real Madrid. The left-back-turned-centre-back has exceeded all expectations, doing the near-impossible task of filling Ramos’ big shoes.

The 30-year-old featured in every major La Liga and Champions League game last season (42 fixtures combined), producing several valiant performances. He helped Madrid to the Champions League-La Liga double in his very first season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

From overpowering opponents to driving the ball from deep, he did it all last season, deservedly winning Real Madrid fans’ approval.

The Austrian has so far featured in two pre-season friendlies this summer and is expected to be in action once again against Juventus on Saturday, July 30.

#1 Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk is widely hailed as the best centre-back in the world right now, and deservedly so.

Since joining from Southampton for an €55 million in January 2018, Van Dijk has turned the Reds' fortunes around. An absolute leader on the pitch, the Dutchman has introduced stability to Liverpool's backline, drastically cutting down defensive lapses.

The towering centre-back is exceptionally quick, knows how to read the game, and is also quite a handful inside the opposition box. He is an excellent distributor of the ball and is often spotted taking the fight to the opposition as well.

Van Dijk has an excellent partner in Ibrahima Konate, and the credit for grooming the young Frenchman falls largely on the former Southampton man.

The 31-year-old, who won the FA Cup-EFL Cup double with Liverpool last season, is set to be in action against Manchester City in the FA Community Shield on Saturday.

