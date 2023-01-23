5 best managers in the world right now (Jan 2023)

It is tough being the manager of an esteemed football club. Every off-field press conference, as well as every on-field call, is scrutinized by millions of suspecting eyes across the world. Even the tiniest of slip-ups are put under the microscope, leaving hardly any room for error.

Only a few have managed to shoulder the expectations of millions and have presented fans with eye-catching as well as effective football this season. Below, we will take a look at the chosen few and see how their teams have fared. Now, without further ado, let’s check out the top five managers in world football right now:

#5 Xavi — Barcelona

Barcelona manager Xavi failed to prevent his team from crashing out of the Champions League group stage for the second consecutive season. That sizable disappointment aside, Xavi has been spotless for Barcelona this season.

The Blaugrana currently sit at the top of the La Liga table with 44 points after 17 matches. Defending champions Real Madrid trail them by three points. The Catalans have only lost once in the Spanish top flight this season, with that defeat coming against Real Madrid in October.

ANDAH💜 @TheAndahSZN Xavi has only lost 7 points in 17 games in laliga this season, some Barca fans wants us to believe he hasn't improve the team 🤣 Xavi has only lost 7 points in 17 games in laliga this season, some Barca fans wants us to believe he hasn't improve the team 🤣😭 https://t.co/zJd0G7DAb8

Barcelona recently won the Spanish Supercopa, beating Real Madrid 3-1 in the final. It was a milestone victory for Xavi, as it won him his first trophy after being appointed manager of Barcelona. Barcelona have also enjoyed a smooth run at the Copa del Rey so far and will take on Real Sociedad in the quarter-finals on 25 January.

#4 Pep Guardiola — Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has enjoyed unabashed domestic success at the Etihad Stadium. He has monopolized the Premier League, winning the title in four of the last five seasons. This season, he has not managed to dominate the league as much as he would have liked, but his team have nonetheless kept fans hooked.

Guardiola’s Manchester City are currently second in the Premier League standings, sitting five points behind leaders Arsenal, with 45 points after 20 games. Primarily thanks to Erling Haaland (25 goals in 19 games), City have emerged as the most free-scoring side in the division, with them netting 50 times already in the Premier League.

🥇 Xavi: 1st in La Liga

🥇 Vincent Kompany: 1st in Championship



Pep Guardiola's influence on football is unbelievable... 🥇 Mikel Arteta: 1st in Premier League🥇 Xavi: 1st in La Liga🥇 Vincent Kompany: 1st in ChampionshipPep Guardiola's influence on football is unbelievable... 🥇 Mikel Arteta: 1st in Premier League🥇 Xavi: 1st in La Liga🥇 Vincent Kompany: 1st in ChampionshipPep Guardiola's influence on football is unbelievable... 🐐 https://t.co/1mXFxgeVXK

Manchester City have also been in impressive form in the FA Cup and the Champions League. They beat Chelsea 4-0 in the FA Cup third round to progress to the next round. In the Champions League, they won four and drew two games to qualify as Group G winners with 14 points. They will take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League Round of 16 in February and March.

#3 Eddie Howe — Newcastle United

Newcastle United have made huge strides since being acquired by an investment group led by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) in October 2021, making some important signings. However, it is their manager Eddie Howe who deserves plaudits for making them a serious top-four contender this season.

Newcastle United have played an eye-catching brand of football this season. Every player knows where their teammates are, they work tirelessly as a unit, and there have hardly been any concentration lapses. Since the start of the 2022-23 Premier League season, Newcastle United have picked up 39 points from 20 games, emerging as the third-best team in the division. Fourth-placed Manchester United are level on points with Howe’s side, but they have an inferior goal difference (22 vs 7).

EuroFoot @eurofootcom 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Eddie Howe is the first English manager to go 15 games unbeaten in the Premier League this century. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Eddie Howe is the first English manager to go 15 games unbeaten in the Premier League this century. 🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Eddie Howe is the first English manager to go 15 games unbeaten in the Premier League this century. https://t.co/4VCQ8hSQiD

Over the course of the Premier League campaign, Howe’s side have only endured one defeat. The 2-1 defeat to Liverpool came in September. They have beaten Chelsea (1-0; November) and Tottenham Hotspur (2-1; October), and have held Arsenal (0-0; January), Manchester United (0-0; October), and Manchester City (3-3; August) to draws.

#2 Mikel Arteta — Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s mentality came into question last season when the Gunners squandered a healthy lead in the top-four race to finish fifth in the Premier League. Instead of giving into the temptation of sacking their manager, the Arsenal board kept their faith. The outcome is now for all to see.

Against all odds, Arsenal have emerged as the best team in the most competitive footballing league on the planet: the Premier League. Having picked up 50 points from 19 matches, Arteta’s team are currently sitting atop the coveted Premier League table. They have a five-point lead over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City with a game in hand.

Except for Manchester City, whom they are yet to face, Arsenal have beaten all the top dogs in the Premier League. They beat Manchester United 3-2 on 22 January, Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on 15 January, Chelsea 1-0 in November, Liverpool 3-2 in October, and Spurs again 3-1 in October.

Premier League @premierleague Mikel Arteta isn't getting carried away at the halfway stage Mikel Arteta isn't getting carried away at the halfway stage 👊 https://t.co/sw6262FLPm

They have only endured one defeat in the Premier League this season, with it coming against Manchester United (3-1) in September.

#1 Luciano Spalletti — Napoli

Napoli have emerged as one of the most entertaining teams in the world this season, and the credit for it must go to their sensational manager Luciano Spalletti. Despite not having the financial strength of many of their peers, Partenopei have emerged as Serie A leaders, and deservedly so. Spalletti’s side currently have a massive 12-point lead over defending champions and second-placed AC Milan at the top of the Serie A table.

Spalletti's side have struck the perfect balance between formidable attacking play and disciplined defending. In the Italian top flight, Napoli have scored a league-high 46 goals and conceded a division-low 14 goals after 19 matches.

Napoli enjoyed an excellent run in the Champions League group stage as well. The Spalletti-led side won five of their six Group A games to quality as winners, ahead of six-time European champions Liverpool (on goal difference; 14 vs 11).

