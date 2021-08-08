5 best midfielders above the age of 30

Midfielders are arguably the hardest-working players in a team, as they provide a key link between attack and defense.

Like other positions on the field, there are various types of midfielders like box-to-box, central, defensive, attacking, and so on. The middle of the park is where games are often decided, so it is paramount that teams contending for titles have quality personnel in this key area of the field.

Over the years, a plethora of talented midfielders have graced the game and have been key to their teams winning big titles. On that note, here's a look at the five best midfielders aged 30 and above:

#5 Luka Modric

Luka Modric may be 35, but he continues to produce performances for club and country that belies his age.

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner has been a standout performer for Real Madrid during a near decade-long stint at the Spanish giants. A mainstay in the Merengues' midfield, Modric has won two La Liga and four Champions League titles with Madrid.

3 - Luka Modric is the oldest player (35y 209d) to assist in three consecutive Champions League games since Ryan Giggs for Manchester United in April 2011, who did so aged 37. Vintage. pic.twitter.com/0fr7RDrR1E — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 6, 2021

Modric, who has played nearly 400 games for Madrid, has never been a prolific goalscorer. But he makes his presence felt on the field by making assists and orchestrating plays for his team from the middle of the park.

He has also played 140 games for Croatia, taking his team to the title match at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Following the departure of Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi, Modric is one of the handful of experienced outfield players left in La Liga.

#4 Toni Kroos

Like his club team-mate Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, despite being on the wrong side of 30, is a mainstay in the middle third of the pitch for Real Madrid.

During his seven-season stay at Madrid, the midfield metronome has racked up a century of goal contributions (22 goals, 82 assists) in over 300 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Though he doesn't score too many goals, when he does, they are usually in big matches, like his free-kick against Madrid's arch-rivals Barcelona earlier this year.

1 - @ToniKroos 🇩🇪 has scored the first direct free kick goal for @realmadriden in #ElClasico in all competitions this century. Fluke#RealMadridBarcelona pic.twitter.com/5CFkYyJfvR — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 10, 2021

The two-time La Liga and four-time Champions League winner, considered one of the best in his position, is renowned for his vision, passing prowess, and creativity.

Usually deployed in a deep midfield role, the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner has also been a standout performer for Germany, making 36 goal contributions (17 goals and 19 assists) in over 100 appearances.

