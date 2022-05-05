5 best players in the Champions League based on ratings (2021-22)

The 2021/22 Champions League is in at the final stage and the stakes could not be any higher. But every single team and every single player has played their part in making the campaign an unforgettable one. The defending has been brilliant and the attacking has been quite sublime.

The 2021/22 Champions League season has been a memorable one

Some teams have delivered some upsets while others have maintained their dominance at the top. But the credit for this goes to the few special players that have reserved their best for the Champions League this season, regardless of their form in their respective leagues.

On that note, let's take a look at 5 of the highest rated players in the Champions League this season.

(Note: Ratings are as per Whoscored.com)

#5 Christopher Nkunku- 7.94/10

Atalanta v RB Leipzig: Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Europa League

Christopher Nkunku has been one of the standout stars in European football this season. The 24-year-old star has been integral in RB Leipzig competing for the top-four spot this season, thanks to his 18 goals and 15 assists in 32 Bundesliga appearances.

However, his performances outside Europe have been just as noteworthy. The young centre-forward bagged seven goals and two assists in six Champions League group stage games, including a hat-trick against Manchester City. Although those numbers did not help Leipzig seal a Round of 16 spot in the competition, he is certain to return to the tournament next season.

Nkunku currently also has two goals in three Europa League games and could stand a chance of winning the competition in the coming weeks if things go to plan.

#4 Leroy Sane- 7.94/10

Bayern München v Villarreal CF Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

It is quite hard to believe that Leroy Sane is still only 26-years-old. The right-winger was a young prodigy for FC Schalke and also achieved a lot of success with Manchester City before joining Bayern Munich a couple of years ago.

Although it took a while for him to be bedded into the system, Sane has looked at home this season. His 14 goal contributions in 31 Bundesliga appearances have helped the German side seal the Bundesliga title but his contributions in the Champions League are underrated. While Bayern did go out in the quarter-finals against Villarreal, Sane managed an incredible six goals and six assists in 10 UCL games.

Given that he has only played 800 minutes in the competition this season, he has a goal contribution every 66 minutes in the tournament. Sane did all he can to keep his side in the competition this season, but some things are just not meant to be.

#3 Kingsley Coman- 7.98/10

FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

From one Bayern Munich star to the next, Kingsley Coman has suffered injuries this season but has also had his fair share of moments.

The French star is skillful, efficient and talented and has displayed the same in hsi performances across all competitions. He has managed six goals and three assists in 20 Bundesliga appearances this season, thereby racking up a goal contribution every 142 minutes. But his numbers have been slightly better in the Champions League as he has managed two goals and three assists in nine UCL games.

Although these statistics do not seem worthy of the third spot on this list at first look, Coman's game involves a lot more than just numbers. His ability to create chances out of nothing, coupled with continuously working hard throughout the game, has been vital for Bayern Munich.

#2 Sebastian Haller- 8.03/10

SL Benfica v AFC Ajax: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Sebastian Haller has enjoyed a wonderful season at AFC Ajax this term, under the tutelage of the to-be Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag.

Africa Facts Zone @AfricaFactsZone Sebastian Haller equals Cristiano's record for the Most Goals Scored in a Single UEFA Champions League Group Stage.



He scored 10 goals in 6 games for Ajax on his debut Champions League campaign.



He is the highest scoring African in a single UEFA Champions League group stage. Sebastian Haller equals Cristiano's record for the Most Goals Scored in a Single UEFA Champions League Group Stage.He scored 10 goals in 6 games for Ajax on his debut Champions League campaign.He is the highest scoring African in a single UEFA Champions League group stage. https://t.co/QrRXvj6GfO

Haller excelled at Eintracht Frankfurt but flopped at West Ham United before finding a new lease on his career in the Netherlands. The striker has scored 20 goals and provided seven assists in 28 Eredivisie appearances, putting the club in pole position to seal the league title. But he took things up a notch in the Champions League too, as he scored 11 goals and provided two assists in just eight UCL appearances.

Ajax crashed out of the competition in the Round of 16 tie against Benfica but Haller will be proud to be the third highest goal-scorer in the competition this season.

#1 Karim Benzema- 8.13/10

Manchester City v Real Madrid Semi Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Karim Benzema has been the ultimate clutch player in the Champions League this season. The Real Madrid icon has been at the epicenter of his club's epic come-backs against PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City this term.

While they have already wrapped up the La Liga title, it is worth noting that Benzema's 26 goals and 11 assists in 30 league appearances were integral to that achievement. But his performances in the Champions have been beyond exemplary, as he has bagged 15 goals and two assists in 11 UCL games.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #UCL



Don Karim Benzema.



Incredible. 43 goals in 43 official games with Real Madrid this season. 15 goals in 11 Champions League games this season.Don Karim Benzema.Incredible. 43 goals in 43 official games with Real Madrid this season. 15 goals in 11 Champions League games this season. ⚪️⭐️ #UCLDon Karim Benzema.Incredible. https://t.co/VJesnoJOUc

The Frenchman now has a chance to break Cristiano Ronaldo's record of scoring the most goals in a single UCL campaign (17). However, to do so, he will have to score a hat-trick against Liverpool in the final and given his form, you cannot write it off.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit