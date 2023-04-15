5 best right-backs in football this season (2022-23)

The primary job of a right-back is to defend against opposing attackers and prevent them from getting past them and creating scoring opportunities. However, the role of wide defenders, including right-backs, has evolved over the years.

In modern soccer, full-backs are expected to contribute to the team's attack as well as defense. They are often required to make overlapping runs, provide crosses and create goalscoring chances for their teammates.

This evolution of the full-back role has led to an increase in the importance of athleticism and technical skills in the position.There are plenty of right-backs in today's game who have helped redefine the role.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best right-backs in the world this season (2022-23).

#5 Reece James (Chelsea)

Reece James is a highly talented right-back who possesses a range of qualities that make him a key player for Chelsea. James has a superb range of passing, which allows him to contribute significantly to the team's attacking play and is one of Chelsea's chief creators in the attacking third.

James also possesses impressive physicality and work rate, allowing him to cover a lot of ground and make crucial tackles and interceptions. All of these qualities make him an indispensable player for Chelsea and one of the most promising young talents in modern soccer.

Despite missing the majority of the season due to an injury, the quality he possesses is there for all to see. James has two goals and two assists to his name from 22 appearances in all competitions for the Blues so far this term, but he is their most dependable player right now.

#4 Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)

Jeremie Frimpong has turned heads in Europe with his excellent displays for Bayer Leverkusen. The Dutchman has excelled in his role as a right wing-back or an attack-minded right-back and has gone from strength to strength this term.

He possesses blistering pace and can ghost defenders in the blink of an eye thanks to his incredible acceleration. Frimpong is also blessed in a technical sense and is a creative presence in the final third.

The 22-year-old has been one of the most effective right-backs in the world this season in an attacking sense. He has scored eight goals and provided nine assists in 38 appearances in all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen so far this term.

Fabrizio Romano



Jeremie Frimpong, keen on Manchester United possible move — not advanced yet as his agent met with #MUFC , FC Bayern and Barcelona.

#3 Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli)

Giovanni Di Lorenzo was named the captain of Napoli in July 2022 in the wake of the departures of senior players like Lorenzo Insigne and Kalidou Koulibaly. Di Lorenzo has done a stellar job as captain, leading his team through an incredible campaign thus far.

He has led by example as well. Although the spotlight has largely fallen on the Partenopei's attackers and for good reason, their solid defense deserves praise too. Di Lorenzo has done an incredible job at right-back, contributing in attack and defence in equal measure.

The 29-year-old has scored four goals and provided six assists in 38 appearances in all competitions for Luciano Spalletti's side so far this season.

#2 Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Achraf Hakimi is a right-back who possesses a unique blend of technical prowess and athletic ability that has made him one of the standout players in his position. His marauding runs down the right flank have been a key feature of his game, often leaving opposing defenders trailing in his wake.

In addition to his pace, Hakimi's impressive dribbling skills and precise passing have made him a constant threat in attack for Paris Saint-Germain. Furthermore, Hakimi's defensive qualities are just as impressive as he possesses the intelligence and positioning necessary to thwart opposing attackers.

The Moroccan right-back had an excellent World Cup campaign and has been a solid presence down the right flank for his club as well. The 24-year-old has scored four goals and provided five assists in 34 appearances in all competitions.

#1 Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

Kieran Trippier is widely regarded as one of the best right-backs of his generation due to his exceptional technical abilities on the field. He is known for his impressive crossing ability, which often results in assists and goals for his team.

Additionally, Trippier has excellent ball control and can deliver accurate passes even under pressure. His defensive skills are also top-notch, making him a well-rounded player who can contribute to both attack and defense.

Newcastle United are currently third in the Premier League table and were also finalists in the Carabao Cup this term. Trippier has undoubtedly been one of their most influential players. He has scored one goal and provided nine assists in 37 appearances in all competitions for the Magpies so far this term.

Betfred



He has also provided 6 assists - the joint most of any defender in the league



Kieran Trippier has played more minutes than any other Newcastle United player this season. #NUFC have the best defensive record in the division.

