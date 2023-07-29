5 best right-backs in world football right now 

Back in the day, the role of the right-back was not considered to be a glamorous one. But those days are long behind us now. With the likes of Philipp Lahm and Dani Alves taking their games to another level, right-backs are getting the credit they deserve these days.

In the modern game where more and more teams are adopting an expansive style of football, the importance of right-backs has also gone up. They are now vital cogs in attack and in defence.

As such, teams need indefatigable and tenacious players on the flanks who can shuttle up and down the pitch for the length of games.

Who are the best right-backs in football right now? Let's take a look.

#5 Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Real Madrid v Manchester City FC: Semi-Final First Leg - UEFA Champions League

Kyle Walker burgeoned into a world-class player at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola. He is a physically imposing player and his athleticism is simply top-notch. Walker has played at right-back and at right centre-back and has shone in both roles for City.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man is one of the fastest footballers on the planet and once he turns on the afterburners, there is no catching him. The way he kept an in-form Vinicius Junior at bay in last season's Champions League semi-final is a good measure of his incredible ability.

Thanks to the abundance of attacking wealth that City has, Walker is primarily tasked with containing opposition wingers, a job he absolutely aces.

#4 Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli)

SSC Napoli v FC Internazionale - Serie A

Napoli were an absolute joy to watch last term as they jaywalked their way to their first Serie A title in 33 years. Much of the credit for their incredible form went to their star attackers like Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

But it would be criminal to overlook the contributions of their captain and right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo. The Italy international is a well-rounded modern full-back who is adept at and relishes dispensing both his attacking and defensive responsibilities.

The 29-year-old scored five goals and provided six assists in 47 appearances in all competitions in the 2022-23 season.

#3 Reece James (Chelsea)

Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Chelsea become a completely different side when Reece James is on the pitch. Their dip in form last term coinciding with James' absence due to injury issues came as no surprise. James has been their main man, taking care of just about every aspect of the game with poise and swagger.

He is a relentless presence down the right flank. Not only does he make spectacular overlapping runs and deliver precise crosses but he also manages to find the back of the net rather frequently for a full-back.

If he can stay away from injuries, James could go on to become an all-time great in the future. The Englishman made just 24 appearances in all competitions for the Blues in the 2022-23 season, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

#2 Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

Chelsea FC v Newcastle United: Premier League Summer Series

Since joining Newcastle United in January 2022, Kieran Trippier has proven himself to be one of their standout players. His exceptional crossing skills and defensive prowess have made him an invaluable asset to the team under Eddie Howe's management.

Playing a pivotal role in Newcastle's system, the Englishman is their primary playmaker, having created an impressive 24 big chances for his teammates during the 2022-23 Premier League season. This is a remarkable feat for a right-back.

Beyond his footballing intelligence, Trippier possesses outstanding passing abilities and remarkable vision. Additionally, he excels at set-pieces, with his dead-ball deliveries often proving to be lethal in the box.

The 32-year-old scored one goal and provided 10 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions for the Magpies in the 2022-23 season.

#1 Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Paris Saint-Germain v Al-Nassr - Pre-Season Friendly

Achraf Hakimi's CV makes for wonderful reading. He was at Real Madrid before first turning heads during his loan spell with Borussia Dortmund. He then copped a switch to Inter Milan where his heroics helped them win the Scudetto in the 2020-21 season.

Hakimi subsequently moved to Paris Saint-Germain and became a part of an ensemble attacking cast that included Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. If that wasn't enough, he played a starring role in Morroco's historic run to the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He is simply as good as they come. Hakimi defends well but he is at his best when he is given the freedom of the flank and allowed to bomb forward and wreak havoc in the final third. In 39 appearances in all competitions for PSG in the 2022-23 season, Hakimi scored five goals and provided six assists.