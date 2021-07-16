5 best signings made in La Liga so far (July 2021)

La Liga is one of the best football leagues in Europe and the big teams are always capable of attracting the best players around the world. Although it is still early days in the transfer market, some amazing deals have already been completed by these La Liga sides.

The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted teams all over Spain financially, but most of the teams have worked around this problem by making some astute free agent signings.

Barcelona and Real Madrid will be determined to win La Liga ahead of Atletico Madrid this season

With Atletico Madrid winning La Liga last season, both Barcelona and Real Madrid will be determined to claim the top prize this time with the help of some of their new signings.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the 5 best signings made in La Liga so far

#5 Carlos Bacca - Granada

Villarreal CF v Sevilla FC - La Liga Santander

Granada were among the surprise packages of the 2020/21 La Liga season. The Andalusian club finished in a highly creditable 9th position and even made the Europa League quarter-finals.

With Granada unable to compete financially with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, they are often forced to rely on making intelligent signings.

Carlos Bacca on a free transfer is definitely an intelligent signing. The 34-year-old Colombian had a decent campaign for Villarreal last season scoring 9 goals and grabbing 2 assists.

A powerful forward and a clinical finisher, Carlos Bacca, could prove to be extremely important for Granada next season.

#4 Sergio Aguero - Barcelona

FC Barcelona Sign Sergio Aguero

Barcelona really missed the services of an experienced striker who could take away the scoring burden from Lionel Messi last season. Having sold Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid, the Blaugrana lacked a cutting edge in front of goal.

The arrival of Sergio Aguero could solve this problem for Barcelona. One of the best strikers of this generation, Aguero is capable of winning games singlehandedly.

A seguir así! Vamos 🇦🇷 !! Y orgulloso por los 100 partidos con la selección 🤟🏽 pic.twitter.com/X6mwjlPWOz — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) June 29, 2021

Aguero's close relationship with Lionel Messi could also reinvigorate the little magician and make Barcelona a potent attacking threat next season. Although Aguero is 33-years-old, there is no doubting his quality.

Having arrived on a free transfer from Manchester City, Sergio Aguero could be the perfect short-term signing for Barcelona.

