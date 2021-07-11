Copa America 2021: Ranking the 5 best players from the tournament

Argentina beat Brazil in the Copa America 2021 final to get their hands on the prestigious trophy.

Lionel Messi has finally won an international trophy with Argentina. The forward has been on the receiving end of scathing criticism over the years due to Argentina's inability to win a trophy, but Lionel Messi has silenced his critics with excellent performances in the competition.

La Albiceleste were at their snarling best against Brazil in the final, with each and every player giving everything they had. Brazil were arguably the best team in the competition, and to beat them is no mean feat.

We rank the 5 best players from Copa America 2021.

#5 Luis Diaz (Colombia)

Peru v Colombia: Third Place Play Off - Copa America Brazil 2021

Colombia did well to reach the semi-finals of Copa America 2021, and took Argentina to a penalty shootout before conceding defeat.

In the absence of talismanic forward James Rodriguez, it was Luis Diaz who took center stage. With both Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel not at their very best, Diaz took over the bulk of the attacking duties, and the 24-year old was Colombia's best player at Copa America 2021.

What a Copa America for Luis Diaz 💫



- Scored a bicycle kick against Brazil

- Scored a brace in the third-place match against Peru

- Finished the tournament with four goals pic.twitter.com/FtIVCbfxOp — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 10, 2021

Diaz scored the equalizer in the semi-final against Argentina, and scored a brace in the match for 3rd place against Peru as Colombia won 3-2. The Porto forward has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur recently.

#4 Rodrigo De Paul (Argentina)

Argentina v Ecuador: Quarterfinal - Copa America Brazil 2021

Rodrigo De Paul was one of Argentina's best performers at Copa America 2021, and provided a beautiful assist for the sole goal of the game in the final against Brazil.

A highly creative player, De Paul has been Udinese's star man for some time now. The midfielder scored his first goal for the national team in the quarter-finals of the Copa America 2021 against Ecuador, and stood out constantly due to passing range and vision.

Rodrigo De Paul's Copa América final by numbers:



100% shot accuracy

58 touches

11 duels won

6 fouls won

4 tackles made

1 interception

1 Big Chance created

1 assist



He covered every blade of grass. 👏 pic.twitter.com/BNK7487oVe — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 11, 2021

The 27-year old is closing in on a move to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid, having been persistently linked with Leeds United last season. De Paul's assist for Angel Di Maria's goal in the final of Copa America 2021 has to go down as the assist of the tournament.

