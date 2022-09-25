Over the last two decades, football has witnessed a marked change in the way players are bought and sold. Basic release clauses and negotiations are still part of the transfer market, but the people driving the decision behind signing players have indeed changed.

Gone are the days of club owners and managers scouting for the next big talent on the market. Sporting directors are now in charge of spotting young talents and established players, developing transfer policies and negotiating the best deals for their clubs. This has led to several clubs having better succession plans and ensuring continuity of success over a long period of time.

On that note, let's take a look at the 5 best sporting directors in world football right now (September 2022).

#5 Mateu Alemany- Barcelona

FC Barcelona Unveil New Signing Robert Lewandowski

Mateu Alemany arguably won the 2022 football summer transfer window following Barcelona's incredible business in the market.

The Spaniard joined Barcelona as sporting director in March 2021 and has shaped their transfer policy ever since. Prior to this, Alemany was the President of RCD Mallorca before managing Valencia CF between March 2017- November 2019. Hence, he has an astute understanding of signing players within a budget, something Barcelona needed this summer, given their financial troubles.

Although the Spanish football club splurged the cash, they bought the right players and Alemany was key in convincing the players to move to the club and negotiating their transfer fees.

From taking Raphinha & Jules Kounde away from Chelsea's grasp to also luring Robert Lewandowski to the Nou Camp, Alemany hit all the right notes.

It is also worth noting that Barcelona signed Christensen and Franck Kessie on free transfers, while also re-signing Ousmane Dembele on improved terms. These were quite the coups, given their potential & age profile.

Xavi now has an incredible squad to work with and Alemany deserves a lot of praise for the same.

#4 Christoph Freund- RB Salzburg

Christoph Freund (Left) alongside Munas Dabbur (right) Luis Campos (Source: Twitter)

RB Salzburg will be pleased that they have convinced Christoph Freund to stay at the football club despite Chelsea's recent eagerness to get him on board.

The Austrian joined RB Salzburg in 2005 and was part of the coaching staff. He was eventually promoted to becoming the sports co-ordinator in 2012 before becoming their sporting director in 2015.

Since then, he has been key in spotting the best young talents in world football for the club, including players like Sadio Mane, Naby Keita, Erling Haaland & many more.

His business in recent years has also been eye-catching, with Salzburg signing and selling players like Karim Adeyemi, Patson Daka & Benjamin Sesko for reasonable profits. This has enabled the football club to be successful in the Austrian Bundesliga while also running a profitable business.

Freund has played a massive role in ensuring the same, as his ability to convince potential world-beaters to sign for them has been impressive. Hence, it is no co-incidence that Todd Boehly & Co. were reportedly (ESPN) keen on bringing the 45-year-old to Stamford Bridge.

#3 Luis Campos - Paris Saint-Germain

Luis Campos (right) (Source: Twitter)

Luis Campos is one of the most sought-after men in football right now.

The Portuguese entered the sport by managing several lower league clubs for 12 years before being hired by Real Madrid as a scout. During this period, he spottedtalents like Casemiro, Mateo Kovacic, Isco & many others. Campos then became the technical director at Monaco in 2014 and went on to become LOSC Lille's sporting director in 2017.

So it was no surprise that Monaco went on to win the Ligue 1 title in 2017 while Lille achieved the feat in 2021. Campos is currently working as a strategic advisor for Galatasaray, Celta de Vigo & Paris Saint-Germain.

He has helped the Parisians sign some incredible talent this summer in the form of Renato Sanches, Hugo Ekitike, Nordi Mukiele, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha & Carlos Soler.

Campos has a fine eye for negotiating deals for youngsters with potential and this is going to serve his three employers quite well.

#2 Hasan Salihamidžić - Bayern Munich

FC Bayern München v FC Barcelona: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Bayern Munich have ruled the roost in the Bundesliga for over a decade.

However, this has only been possible due to excellent recruitment and a sound transfer policy, especially in recent years. Over the last half-decade, Bayern have seen a number of legends retire or leave the club in the form of Philip Lahm, Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery & many others.

Hence, a succession plan was necessary and Hasan Salihamidžić has ensured the same. After a decent playing career, he joined Bayern in February 2017 as a club representative before becoming their sporting director five months later.

He has since been integral to the signing of key players in while also allowing aging players to depart on free transfers or for decent sums.

Players like Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Leon Goretzka, Dayot Upamecano, Jamal Musiala, Marcel Sabitzer & several others have joined Bayern over the last five years. This has helped Bayern build a good foundation at the club, allowing them to comfortably compete on multiple fronts.

Salihamidzic also did a terrific job of signing Ryan Gravenberch, Noussair Mazaroui and Mathys Tel for next to nothing this summer. The marquee signings of Matthijs de Ligt and Sadio Mane have also enriched the squad.

With Robert Lewandowski having left this summer, Salihamidžić will do a good job of eventually replacing the Polish star in the coming seasons.

#1 Txiki Begiristain- Manchester City

Txiki Begiristain (right) alongside Erling Haaland (left) (Source: Twitter)

Manchester City are currently one of the most well-run football clubs and it is purely because they have employed the right staff.

Txiki Begiristain is certainly one of them. The Spaniard was Barcelona's sporting director between 2003-2010 and was integral to the talents they signed and promoted out of La Masia during that period.

He went on to join Manchester City in 2012 and the football club have since won five of the last 10 Premier League titles. Begiristain was also key in advocating for Pep Guardiola to be brought in as manager in 2016.

Begiristain has signed talents like Leroy Sane, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Ederson Moraes and many others, with Guardiola honing them on the pitch.

The 58-year-old also helped Man City conclude some incredible business this summer by bringing in Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Julian Alvarez, Manuel Akanji & Sergio Gomez. Despite this, the Citizens have managed to attain a positive net spend of £18 million, which is quite a feat.

Begiristain is one of the smartest men in the football business and it is no surprise that Man City have kept him at the club for as long as they have.

