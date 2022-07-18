5 big transfers that could still take place in this transfer window

We're in the middle of yet another exciting summer transfer window. Many big stars have already switched clubs over the past several weeks and many more are being linked with high-profile moves. Plenty of top stars in the world of football had become free agents this summer and most have been able to find a new club.

But there are a few who are still figuring out their next move. Most of Europe's big clubs have been active in the summer transfer window with Barcelona, in particular, surprising us with their enterprise despite their financial troubles.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five big transfers that could still take place in this summer's transfer window.

#5 Youri Tielemans to Arsenal

Youri Tielemans has established himself as one of the best central midfielders in the Premier League since joining Leicester City from AS Monaco in 2019. The Foxes paid £32 million to secure his services three summers ago, but Tielemans could be on his way out of the club.

The Belgium international's current contract expires next summer and he seems reluctant to commit his future to the club. As a result, Leicester City might be forced to cash in on him this summer.

According to The Metro, Arsenal are currently leading the race to sign Tielemans. However, Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in the 25-year-old. According to CBS Sports' Ben Jacobs, Tielemans prefers a move to the Etihad over Old Trafford.

#4 Presnel Kimpembe to Chelsea

Chelsea lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers this summer. As such, it makes sense that they're looking to add another centre-back to their ranks even after completing the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

As per the Daily Mail, Chelsea are interested in Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe. According to the report, Chelsea have submitted a £40 million bid for the Frenchman.

PSG are reportedly open to selling Kimpembe, but the Blues have yet to meet their valuation. The Parisians have slapped a price tag of £42 million on their player. Juventus have also been linked with Kimpembe but Chelsea seem to be his likely destination.

#3 Paulo Dybala to AS Roma

Paulo Dybala was one of Juventus' best players in the last decade but the club and the player decided it was time to part ways this summer. As a result, the Argentina international is currently a free agent and is being heavily linked with a move to AS Roma.

As per RomaPress, AS Roma have been in touch with Dybala's agent for a while now and are currently the favorites to land the talismanic attacking midfielder. Inter Milan were also linked with Dybala but they have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign him.

Napoli and AS Roma are the two teams that are currently being credited with an interest in La Joya. The Giallorossi are set to meet with Dybala's camp again this week as they hope to finalize the deal.

Fabrizio Romano claims that AS Roma have offered Dybala a three-year contract worth €6 million per year in wages.

#2 Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United

For their part, Manchester United seem to have done everything they can to rope in their primary transfer target Frenkie de Jong. As per Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have agreed a deal worth €85 million with Barcelona for the Dutch midfielder.

However, they are yet to agree personal terms with the 25-year-old. The deal is complicated even further by the fact that De Jong is owed around €20 million in deferred payments by Barcelona.

The player and his agent are yet to greenlight the move since they are waiting for Barcelona to make the payment. Whatever be the case, it would be quite surprising if De Jong does not end up joining the Red Devils this summer.

Barcelona desperately need to sell players and offloading De Jong is a priority for them. The situation is likely to reach a resolution in the coming weeks.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo is being heavily linked with an exit from Manchester United. While he was initially linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, both clubs made it quite clear that they were not interested in signing him.

ESPN claim that PSG have rejected the chance to sign Ronaldo. Meanwhile, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic told Sport1 that they have no intentions of signing the legendary Portuguese striker. He said (via Goal):

“I have a lot of respect for Cristiano Ronaldo, his successes and his career. But again, that wasn’t and isn’t an issue for us.”

As per Diario AS (via The Sun), Ronaldo has convinced Diego Simeone to sign him at Atletico Madrid. The 37-year-old desperately wants to play Champions League football and is looking to make a sensational return to Spain this summer.

