5 clubs that have sold the most players in the last decade

In the current footballing era, transfers have become essential to a club's success. Teams now focus a lot more on their recruitment strategy than they used to before to match their rivals. Subsequently, certain mid-tier clubs have established themselves as talent factories, collecting colossal funds by selling their most promising superstars.

Clubs that have generated the most income from player sales

Since the beginning of the current millennium, a group of teams have emerged as feeder clubs to other European powerhouses. Ajax and Porto are two ideal examples of the said phenomenon. However, in terms of income generated, they fall behind the likes of Real Madrid and Inter, who have reaped €1.29 billion and €1.32 billion respectively from player sales this century.

Predictably, Benfica also make an appearance on the list, having generated €1.31 billion from player sales in the last 21 years. Chelsea and Juventus make up the top two with an unfathomable record of €1.34 billion and €1.45 billion. Some quintessential selling clubs miss out due to their tendency to ship their talents at an early stage, thereby recouping a fraction of their potential value.

With the transfer market being as active as ever, fans are treated to all kinds of deals. Understandably, the quantity of such moves is also at an all-time high. Considering the teams' mentality to indulge in as many transfer activities as possible, let's take a look at the five clubs who have sold the most players in the last decade:

#5 AS Roma - 191 departures

AS Roma have started brilliantly under Mourinho

Jose Mourinho's latest destination, AS Roma, get us started in fifth place. Based in the capital city of Italy, Roma have been flirting with a top-four finish in Serie A for a long time now. However, they have seldom tasted success in their pursuit, with a fifth spot in the 2019-20 season being their best showing of the last three seasons.

Nevertheless, their failure to acquire stability is certainly not for lack of trying. In fact, Giallorossi have made several efforts in the past to assemble a steady squad, constantly changing their personnel as a result. This has facilitated the departure of as many as 191 players in the last decade.

Whether it be due to the poaching of a bigger team or their own decision to offload an employee, Roma have sold numerous stars in recent years. Following the departures of Alisson, Mohamed Salah, Antonio Rudiger and many more, Roma finally seem to have found a half-decent squad to try and achieve something substantial.

#4 Juventus - 192 departures

Juventus have struggled in European competitions

Currently undergoing a tough transitional phase, the past few seasons haven't been kind to Juventus. Despite establishing their position as the most successful club in Italy, the Bianconeri are struggling to patch up a consistent run of form at the time of writing.

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in the summer has completely thrown Juventus off their tracks. Massimiliano Allegri's much-awaited return has done little to steady their ship, with the Old Lady languishing in ninth place at the end of the seventh match week.

Including Ronaldo, Juventus have approved the departure of 192 players in the last 10 years. Some transfers have worked wonders, with the Bianconeri winning nine Scudettos on the trot. Meanwhile, their recent transfer business hasn't been up to the same level, therefore the need for a transitional phase.

