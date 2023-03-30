5 clubs that sold a superstar and got better this season (2022-23)

The transfer market is often times where a season is won and lost. Although the coach's tactics and the talent he has at hand are hugely important, the composition of the squad only comes into shape after the end of deadline day.

Hence, transfer decisions are hugely instrumental to any club, especially if they have to accommodate the sale of one of their star players.

While no club enjoys selling their superstars, especially to their European rivals, tough decisions have to be made at times. Such transfer moves are often pushed for by the player as it helps them take the next big step in their careers.

Alternatively, it is also important to sell big players if they are the cause for commotion in the dressing room. The reasons are endless, but ultimately, what matters the most is how drastically the sale affects the parent club.

On that note, let's take a look at five clubs who sold a superstar and got better this season (2022-23).

#5 Brighton & Hove Albion | Marc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella moved to Chelsea on a big-money deal last summer

Brighton & Hove Albion have become one of the most entertaining teams to watch in the Premier League over the past few seasons.

However, this is not a compliment many would have thought of giving them after the departure of manager Graham Potter in September. Regardless, Roberto de Zerbi has come in and performed an admirable job despite losing multiple key stars at the club.

Yves Bissouma was the heart and soul of the Brighton side for the last three seasons but was sold to Tottenham Hotspur last summer. Similarly, Leandro Trossard was one of the main channels of goals this season but joined Arsenal earlier this year in January.

Their biggest sale this season, however, was the £62 million transfer (including add-ons) of Marc Cucurella to Chelsea last summer.

The left-back was named the club's Player of the Year last season after his incredible performances as one of their most versatile players. However, Cucurella has been seamlessly replaced by Pervis Estupinan this season, who was signed for a meager fee of just under £15 million.

Additionally, their side have looked far more fluid and dynamic this season under De Zerbi. They are currently just seven points off fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League with three games in hand. Cucurella, on the other hand, has had a slow start at Chelsea, who are currently 10th in the League.

One of the best-run clubs in English football at the moment, Brighton's boardroom decisions and recruitment policy have been key to their success this season.

#4 SL Benfica | Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez was sold by Benfica to Liverpool for a massive fee last summer

SL Benfica are known as one of the major hotbeds of talent in Europe. A number of superstars have been honed at their club and have gone on to impress for some European heavyweights over the last two decades.

Liverpool notably decided to break their club-record transfer fee and sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica for £85 million (including add-ons) last summer. The striker scored 34 goals and provided four assists in 41 appearances across all competitions last season.

These included his 26 strikes in 28 Primeira Liga games, but despite these numbers, Benfica finished third last season, 17 points off champions FC Porto. However, they are incredible at identifying talent, which has not let their form deteriorate despite the repeated sales of their superstars.

The Portuguese side have impressively gotten better since offloading Nunez. He has been replaced by academy product Goncalo Ramos, who has bagged 24 goals and 10 assists in 36 games across all competitions so far this season.

These numbers have helped Benfica sit first in the Portuguese league, 10 points clear of second-placed Porto. They have also made it into the last eight of the UEFA Champions League.

Nunez, on the other hand, initially struggled to adjust to life at Liverpool, who are out of every cup competition and have been poor in the Premier League too. However, the Uruguayan slowly seems to be hitting his stride and the Reds will hope he will consistently produce goals from next season.

#3 Napoli | Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly joined Chelsea last summer

S.S.C. Napoli are one of the most in-form teams in Europe this season and are poised to win the Serie A title come the end of the ongoing campaign.

Luciano Spalleti has turned Napoli into challengers this season with an entertaining style of play. Their impeccable defense has also played an equally important role.

While Khvicha Kvaratshelia and Victor Osimhen have been superb in attack, many expected the defense to weaken after the departure of club legend Kalidou Koulibaly. The Senegalese was the backbone of Napoli's defense for the last eight years but decided to join Chelsea for £33 million last summer.

Surprisingly enough, the signing of Kim Min-Jae has worked wonders for the club, with the South Korean becoming a leader for his side. His reading of the game, no-nonsense defending and passing have ensured that Napoli hold the best defense in Serie A so far, conceding just 16 times in 27 matches.

Koulibaly, in turn, has blown hot and cold at Chelsea this season after a bright start. Graham Potter will hope the centre-back can find his best self as the Blues look to end the campaign on a high.

#2 Borussia Dortmund | Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City last summer

Erling Haaland has broken all sorts of records at Manchester City this season, with the club still very much in contention to win the treble this season.

City are currently second in the Premier League, eight points behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand. They have also qualified for the semifinals of the FA Cup and quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

Haaland has been the star of the show, racking up 42 goals in 37 matches across competitions this season. He has already broken the record for the most goals by a City player in all competitions in a single season.

The Norwegian could also break the record for most goals in a 38-game Premier League season (32), having already scored 28 times in the league.

Losing a player of his talent was never going to be easy for Borussia Dortmund, who honed the player's talent over the last two seasons.

However, through their excellent scouting and recruitment, Dortmund effectively replaced Haaland last summer. Their attack has become more fluid this term, with the side actively competing for the Bundesliga title.

Although Dortmund might not score as many goals as they did last season (85), they have become more efficient. The likes of Julian Brandt, Karim Adeyemi, Marco Reus, Youssoufa Moukoko and Giovanni Reyna have all contributed to the club's attacking success.

They also coped excellently without summer signing Sebastian Haller, who was diagnosed with testical cancer early in the campaign. Haller is back now and has helped Dortmund take a one-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga standings with nine matches to go.

#1 Manchester United | Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United parted ways late last year

From the outside, it is hard to imagine that having an icon like Cristiano Ronaldo on your side could be bad for the team. Ronaldo has maintained his status as a goal machine for the better part of two decades by breaking records for Portugal as well as Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

However, it was always going to be tough for Ronaldo to fit into Erik Ten Hag's style of play after the Dutchman became United's manager last summer.

The former AFC Ajax boss preferred a forward who could press from the front and contribute to the scoresheet as well. Ronaldo simply couldn't contribute to the press and his goalscoring also fell off a cliff this season.

At 37, he couldn't adapt his game to Ten Hag's style and that simply that there was going to be friction between the two individuals.

Ronaldo then practically ensured that his time at United was up by criticizing the club and Ten Hag in an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan last November. This led to the Red Devils mutually terminating his contract, despite the Portuguese being named the club's Player of the Year in the previous campaign.

However, his departure did not affect the Red Devils in the slightest and they have only gotten better over the last three months.

Although their Premier League title challenge has fallen off in recent weeks, they have lifted the Carabao Cup this season. Additionally, they are in the semi-finals of the FA Cup and the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League.

Marcus Rashford seems to have rediscovered his form and has taken on the mantle of goal-scoring, with 27 strikes in 44 games across all competitions so far this season. He has been helped by contributions from Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Wout Weghorst.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, is currently plying his trade at Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. It is the first time he has found himself outside Europe's top five leagues in nearly two decades.

