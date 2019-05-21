5 Coaches that could potentially replace Allegri at Juventus

Allegri is set to depart Juventus after five consecutive Scudetti

Juventus recently announced that head coach Massimiliano Allegri would be departing the club at the end of the season, bringing an end to his five-year stay in the dugout in Turin.

The 51-year-old was appointed in the summer of 2014 to replace Antonio Conte and he went on to guide the Bianconerri to one of the most successful spells in its history, building on the early foundation laid by his predecessor.

The former Milan manager won five consecutive Scudetti in each of his five seasons in charge, including winning the double of Coppa Italia and Serie A in the first four seasons consecutively as he also guided the club to the final of the Champions League on two occasions.

While Allegri achieved total domestic superiority, it was his constant failings on the continent which led to his departure, with Juventus’ elimination at the hands of Ajax in the quarterfinal of this season’s Champions League being the straw that broke the Camel’s back.

The addition of Cristiano Ronaldo to the club was supposed to be the catalyst to end the club’s painful wait for European glory, and a failure to triumph on the continent means that Allegri might find himself out of a job next season.

Juventus are by far the biggest club in Italy and one of the biggest in the world and as such, there would be no shortage of interest in filling the vacant role. In this piece, we shall be taking a look at five managers who are potential replacements for Max Allegri at Juventus.

#5 Antonio Conte

Conte could be on his way back to Italy

The 49-year-old is no stranger to Juventus, having coached the club for three years between 2011 and 2014, while also representing and captaining the side during his playing days.

Antonio Conte inherited a side which was still reeling from the Calciolpoli scandal and was nowhere near being the dominant team in Italy, as it was significantly some way off the Milan teams.

However, the former Chelsea manager totally transformed the club, signing players like Paul Pogba, Andrea Pirlo, Arturo Vidal among others and making them the cornerstones of his team, in addition, to already established players at the club like Buffon, Chiellini and Marchisio.

Using a unique 3-5-2 system, Antonio Conte totally transformed the fortunes of Juventus, winning the Scudetto in his first season in charge, and laying the foundation for the behemoth they are right now. The Italian left the club in 2014, having guided the team to three consecutive Serie A titles, including winning the 2011-12 title unbeaten (making the club the first team to do so since Serie A was expanded to 20 teams) and the 2013-14 edition with a record 102 points.

Upon departing Juventus, he found further success with the Italian national team as well as Chelsea in the Premier League who he guided to the 2016-17 league title in record-breaking fashion as well as the FA Cup in 2018 before being fired in acrimonious circumstances.

Antonio Conte has been without a job since then, but strong speculations suggest he could be returning to Italy ahead of next season, although Juventus could face stiff competition for his services from Inter Milan who have reportedly agreed terms for him to replace Luciano Spalletti in the dugout.

