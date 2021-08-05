Jack Grealish's reported £100 million move to Manchester City sees one of the most creative players in the Premier League join Pep Guardiola's star-studded side.

Creative players have always been highly valued in the transfer market, despite the lack of orthodox No.10s in football nowadays. Grealish, who can operate on the wings, will join hands with Kevin De Bruyne at Manchester City, who is the living embodiment of a modern-day creative force.

Teams are always on the lookout for such talent, and it was not surprising to see Manchester United try to sign Grealish last summer. High-quality creators are not easily found, and Manchester City now boast two of the best in the business.

We look at the 5 most creative players in the world right now.

#5 Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa - Premier League

Jack Grealish has been the headline-grabber in recent days, as the forward closes in on a reported £100 million move to Manchester City.

Grealish is one of the best talents in the Premier League and it is not surprising to see a club like Manchester City go in for him. The England international has been Aston Villa's best player for some time now and it will be interesting to see how Dean Smith's men cope without their talisman.

Jack Grealish to Manchester City, here we go! Paperworks signed tonight between Aston Villa and City. £100m final fee, contract also signed until June 2026. 🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MCFC



Grealish will undergo his medical in Manchester on Thursday morning in order to complete the record-deal. pic.twitter.com/JwVvEn5Ewl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2021

The 25-year old is an excellent dribbler. Last season, he made 24 Premier League starts, scoring six goals and providing 10 assists. Aston Villa fans have expressed their disappointment with the move, and understandably so; Grealish is their best player and signed a new five-year contract last September with the club.

#4 Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

FC Bayern Muenchen v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga

One of the best footballers in the world, it is hard to compare Thomas Muller's style of play to any other player, past or present.

Muller is an unorthodox operator, someone who doesn't necessarily focus on aesthetics while playing football. An intelligent player, the Germany international specialises in finding space and is regarded as a complete forward, capable of creating and goalscoring.

The forward is a one-club man, having spent his entire career with Bayern Munich. Last season, the 31-year old made 31 Bundesliga starts, scoring 11 goals and providing 18 assists. The Raumdeuter is still going strong.

