5 current Golden Boy nominees who could win the Ballon d'Or in future

Before the best and most elite footballers put their best foot forward for their claim to the Ballon d'Or, the Golden Boy award measures their worth early on. It is in many ways the best possible way to announce oneself on the big stage. Compared to the Ballon d'Or, the Golden Boy award is a more recent phenomenon, with its inception in 2003.

In many cases, the award that recognizes youngsters who deliver stand-out performances has correctly predicted future stars. The likes of Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have all been bestowed with it. Unfortunately, Lionel Messi is the only Golden Boy winner who has also won the Ballon d'Or so far.

Some really talented lads on the Golden Boy list with a shot at a future Ballon d'Or

Among recent winners, Haaland and Mbappe feel like the two most apt individuals who are building a legacy of their own and will win the Ballon d'Or in future. The 2021 Golden Boy shortlist of 20 nominees is also packed with some supremely talented youngsters.

It would be unfair to burden them with the expectations to go on and win the Ballon d'Or but surely the quality is right there with the best. On that note, here are five Golden Boy nominees who have a shot at winning the Ballon d'Or in the future:

Honorable Mention: Bayern Munich youngster Jamal Musiala and Pedri of Barcelona also deserves a shout from the Golden boy nominees who can win a Ballon d'Or in the future.

#5 Jurrien Timber

AFC Ajax v Besiktas: Group C - UEFA Champions League

There was a lot of noise and excitement when Matthijs de Ligt burst onto the scene at Ajax. He was supposedly the biggest and baddest defender to emerge after Virgil van Dijk from Dutch territory.

Little did we know that the talent factory at Ajax had an equally exciting proposition waiting for us in Jurrien Timber. The right-footed Ajax wonderkid has everything going for him given what the modern game demands from centre-backs.

His ball control and decision making are refined, he has explosive pace which he often uses to burst forward with the ball from the back. Timber has been quite flexible and versatile, plying his trade as a makeshift right-back equally well.

Love the look of Jurrien Timber (19) of Ajax as a deep playmaker. Quick feet in tight spaces, press resistant, loves to carry the ball into space and break lines in defensive blocks. https://t.co/7pnvkec7aI

He lacks a strong and imposing frame, but his dribbling skills see him evade opponents without the need to engage physically. His style of play resembles that of Jules Kounde and we know how well the Frenchman has been developing.

The Ballon d'Or has favored goalscorers over defenders since its inception. Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk was the most recent defender to come close to winning the award as he finished second in the race for the 2019 Ballon d'Or.

But if any other defender can win it in the future, then Jurrien Timber can too. He has become a mainstay in Erik ten Hag's side this season, starting in 11 out 12 games in Eredivisie. The 20-year old has also earned six senior caps for the Netherlands.

#4 Mason Greenwood

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League

With each passing season, Mason Greenwood is coming close to becoming one of the indispensable names in the Manchester United team. The arrival of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't affected his game time drastically and in fact will only help him flourish more.

He has a chance of ending up in the top three for the Golden Boy 2021 and has shown the flare that makes him a candidate for future Ballon d'Or. The 20-year old is nearing his 120th Manchester United appearance and averages a goal contribution in every third game. He has registered 33 goals and 11 assists so far.

The Ballon d'Or is an award that may not entirely depend on stats but is definitely influenced by them. Greenwood's eye for the goal is exceptional and has allowed him to aim shots at goal from almost all angles. He is a gifted finisher and hardly scruffs the opportunity inside the box.

Of late, the United man has become a complete player and with Ronaldo leading the line centrally, he has done his job to great effect from the right wing. Greenwood has remained in elite company since becoming a senior team regular with the Red Devils.

He equalled George Best and Wayne Rooney's record for the most goals (17) at the age of 18, in a single season for United. As a teenager, only George Best and Norman Whiteside scored more goals than his 32.

Best won the Ballon d'Or once and finished on the podium the other time. If these are some kind of signs, then Greenwood for Ballon d'Or does not feel like a wasteful shout.

