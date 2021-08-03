Money speaks, and in the world of football, it is no different. To get the best players in the world, clubs have to shell out extraordinary amounts of money in order to get the deal done.

In recent years, there has been an increase in the evaluation of players. The Neymar transfer has set a precedent, and clubs are now demanding triple figures for their best talents.

However, there is no guarantee that spending money will bring clubs success. In fact, as Barcelona have shown recently, it is better to plan signings carefully rather than throwing the budget at a big name.

We look at the 5 most expensive transfers of all time.

#5 Joao Felix | €127.2 million

Atletico Madrid v FC Bayern Muenchen: Group A - UEFA Champions League

A highly-rated talent during his Benfica days, Joao Felix's incredible 2018-19 season with the Portuguese giants saw him linked with some of the biggest clubs in world football. The teenager caught the attention of Europe's biggest clubs after netting 15 goals and 7 assists in just 21 league appearances for Benfica.

Atletico Madrid won the race to sign the youngster, paying Benfica £127.2 million in 2019 for his services. Felix was signed to replace the Barcelona-bound Antoine Griezmann, but the 21-year old has not been at his very best ever since joining Diego Simeone's side.

Felix has shown glimpses of his undoubted potential, but has not impressed on a consistent basis. He has not been a constant starter for Atletico Madrid. In 76 appearances in all competitions, the Portugal international has scored 19 goals and provided nine assists.

#4 Philippe Coutinho | €135 million

FC Barcelona v Levante UD - La Liga Santander

Philippe Coutinho was a star for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and it would be fair to say that his move to Barcelona has not worked out.

Coutinho was insistent that he wanted to join Barcelona, and the La Liga giants paid €135 million in January 2018 to acquire him from Liverpool. The Brazil international made a good start to his Barcelona career, but has failed to establish himself at the club.

Philippe Coutinho 🤝 Antoine Griezmann



Ronald Koeman has decided to keep the pair at Barcelona, according to AS. pic.twitter.com/5qDkw8cAqp — Goal (@goal) July 31, 2021

The attacking midfielder was loaned out to Bayern Munich in 2019. He scored two goals against his parent club as Bayern Munich beat Barcelona 8-2 in the Champions League quarter-final in 2020. The 29-year old has made 90 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona, scoring 23 goals and providing 14 assists. He has been linked with a permanent move away from Barcelona for some time now.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Parimal Dagdee