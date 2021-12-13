5 favorites to win the UEFA Champions League this season (2021-22)

The UEFA Champions League group stage has drawn to a close. Quite predictably, most European giants have waltzed their way into the Round of 16. However, there were quite a few surprises as well with the likes of Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund already sent packing from Europe's elite competition.

The teams that finished at the top of their respective groups will be drawn against one of the sides that finished as runners-up. They will also have the added advantage of playing the second leg at home.

The Champions League Round of 16 draw is done

The Champions League Round of 16 draw took place in Switzerland today. The fixture list is as follows:

Benfica vs Real Madrid

Villarreal vs Manchester City

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich

RB Salzburg vs Liverpool

Inter Milan vs Ajax

Sporting Lisbon vs Juventus

Chelsea vs LOSC Lille

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

Honorable mention: Chelsea

Chelsea have been able to grind out results this season and a 4-0 win over Juventus must have done their confidence a world of good. However, the Blues have not exactly been at their best in recent weeks. Thomas Tuchel's side are known for their defensive organization.

In fact, it was their frugality at the back that helped them win the Champions League last term. However, the Blues have conceded in all of their last five games across all competitions. They have shipped in nine goals in their last five matches and that has to be a cause for concern for Tuchel.

Chelsea will play LOSC Lille in the Champions League Round of 16.

#5 Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Things are yet to fully fall into place for the Ligue 1 giants. Their output has not matched the expectations that came riding on the back of an array of high-profile signings they made in the summer. PSG are yet to fully hit their stride but have offered flashes of what they can do when all their superstars are on the same page.

PSG won against Manchester City at the Parc des Princes in the group stage but they lost the reverse fixture at the Parc des Princes. They beat Club Brugge in both meetings while drawing one and securing a win in the other against RB Leipzig.

Kylian Mbappe has been in great form for Mauricio Pochettino's men. Neymar Jr. has not been near his best and neither has Lionel Messi. But the latter is showing signs of hitting his stride and PSG could yet kick into top gear by the time the Champions League knockout stages start.

They will face off against Manchester United. The two sides have played out some thoroughly entertaining contests in recent times. This one has the added sheen of arch rivals Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo locking horns as well.

#4 Real Madrid

Real Madrid CF v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga Santander

Save for a shock defeat at the hands of minnows Sheriff Tiraspol, Real Madrid's Champions League campaign has been blotless so far. They won five of their six games and scored 14 goals in the process while conceding just three.

Los Blancos are in good form. They are currently on a 10-game winning streak across all competitions. Carlo Ancelotti's men beat Sevilla, Athletic Bilbao, Real Sociedad, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid in their last five matchups.

Real Madrid have an array of in-form players right now. Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. have been playing spectacularly well. Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos were an absolute treat to watch against Atletico Madrid.

David Alaba and Eder Militao have formed a wonderful partnership at centre-back. Real Madrid have been drawn against Benfica and they should be able to get to the quarter-finals without much hassle given the form they're in.

