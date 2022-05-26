5 forwards from outside the top 5 leagues your club should buy this summer

Forwards are some of the most expensive commodities in football. Goals win games and therefore those that provide goals are the most expensive.

Two of the most lethal goalscorers in modern football, Luis Suarez and Robert Lewandowski, came from outside the top five leagues, which are prime shopping destinations for big clubs to pick up emerging players.

Let's look at five such forwards your club could buy this summer.

#5 Charles De Ketelaere

Club Brugge KV v Zenit St. Petersburg: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Compared to Kevin De Bruyne in his early playing days, Charles De Ketelaere recently made the move from attacking midfielder to centre forward. His best position is probably a mix of the two.

Either way, the Belgian drops in between the lines to collect the ball, thus enabling him to bring other forwards into play.

The 21-year-old's other strengths include a very good understanding of space which helps him make runs unnoticed. He revels in creating chances for his teammates. This season he has scored 14 and assisted nine in the Belgian league.

AC Milan have been in contact with the agent of Club Brugge star Charles De Ketelaere.

Suitable for: AC Milan. Milan have won the Scudetto but sometimes find themselves lacking the goals and creativity. De Ketelaere can slot in as the number 10 or a centre forward in their team and solve two problems at once.

#4 Cody Gakpo

FC Midtjylland v PSV Eindhoven - UEFA Champions League: Third Qualifying Round Leg Two

PSV Eindhoven have a very good academy and Cody Gakpo is just the latest player to emerge from the club's youth ranks. Although it's been quite a while since he broke through, this has been the season that has put him on the transfer lists of some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Gakpo has scored 21 goals and assisted 15 in all competitions this season and can play both as a winger and a centre forward. He is a pacy dribbler who, this season, has taken his end product to another level.

The 23-year-old's playing style has been likened to the great Thierry Henry and therefore the Arsenal links are not surprising.

Suitable for- Juventus. The Italian giants, under Allegri, often employ a 4-4-2 system. Despite that, they seem to lack natural wingers, especially on the left. Gakpo seems like the perfect acquisition to fix that issue.

#3 Sebastian Haller

Ajax v sc Heerenveen - Dutch Eredivisie

Sebastian Haller has had plenty of experience in the top leagues. He shone for Eintracht Frankfurt before an underwhelming stint with West Ham. He has now returned to form with Ajax and has been brilliant for them. He scored in every Champions League group stage game this season.

Haller is a typical centre forward, strong in the air and good at finishing chances. He has the ability to use both his feet to receive and shoot, which makes him capable of creating chances for himself in tight spaces. For a team creating a high volume of chances like Ajax, he can be a blessing.

Suitable for- Bayern Munich. Lewandowski has publicly said he wants to leave and Bayern need a new striker. Haller could be someone who has the quality and profile to be a good replacement.

#2 Antony

Ajax v sc Heerenveen - Dutch Eredivisie

Skills, flicks, tricks - Antony is what comes to mind when you think of a typical Brazilian attacker. He is a real entertainer on the pitch. Not only that, but he has a genuine game-changing ability.

In all competitions this season, he has scored 12 and assisted 10. Ajax bought him from Sao Paulo for just €15.8 million but that value has now gone up a lot.

The 22-year-old's strength is his dribbling and he thrives in 1v1 situations. He often sticks to the touchline and likes providing crosses from deeper positions.

His decision-making in the final third is subject to improvement. However, there will be gradual improvement since he has age on his side.









Reports from the Brazilian media continue to claim that Ajax star Antony could be on his way to Manchester United this summer. Ajax are already looking for replacements for the Brazilian & Manchester United are already in talks with Antony's representatives.

Suitable for- Manchester United. United are in need of a right-winger. Antony can lock up that spot for years to come. Of course, it is also very important to note that United's new manager is Erik ten Hag managed Antony at Ajax. So there are a lot of reasons as to why this transfer can happen and be a success.

#1 Darwin Nuñez

SL Benfica v Liverpool FC Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Benfica's Darwin Nuñez has had a breakout season, reminiscent of the one Erling Haaland had at RB Salzburg. 26 goals and four assists in the Portuguese Liga NOS make for a fantastic tally but his real quality was on display in the Champions League. He scored six goals in 10 matches, scoring against Barcelona, Bayern and Liverpool.

Nuñez is tall and thrives in playing against high lines. He is physically strong and fast, which helps him overpower centre-backs and his finishing is clinical. Every club in the world seems to want him.

Suitable for- Newcastle United. Newcastle have all the money in the world now under new owners. They need a real superstar, a goalscoring machine, and Darwin Nuñez can be just that for them.

