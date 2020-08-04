5 highest scoring teams in UEFA Champions League 2019/20 so far

The much-awaited second legs of the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 games have finally arrived and are set to enthral viewers across the world. The Champions League is arguably one of the most exciting competitions in the world and is defined by its ability to put the best teams in Europe in the same ring.

The round-of-16 fixtures in March were abruptly interrupted by the worldwide pandemic and the remainder of the competition will be held in August. There are a few round-of-16 clashes that are yet to be resolved, however, and will take place in stadiums across Europe this weekend.

when you realize it's a Champions League week 👀🙌 pic.twitter.com/zx1FKj5sQj — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 3, 2020

The UEFA Champions League returns with massive fixtures this weekend

The likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea are set to take the pitch this weekend and will want to come away with convincing victories. Bayern Munich already has one foot in the door with a 3-0 victory in the first leg and has a massive upper hand over Frank Lampard's Chelsea side.

Barcelona faces a tricky test against Napoli at the Camp Nou and Real Madrid will have to overcome a 2-1 deficit against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side at the Etihad Stadium. Atalanta, RB Leipzig, Atalanta, and Atletico Madrid have already booked their places in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

The group stages of this edition of the Champions League have seen a flurry of goals with plenty of free-flowing football on offer. Here, we take a look at the five most prolific teams in the UEFA Champions League so far.

Note: RB Salzburg has also scored 16 goals in the UEFA Champions League (all hail Erling Braut Haaland!) but failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition and does not make it to this list.

#5 Atalanta - 16 goals

Atalanta is sensational in the final third

The fifth place in our list of top-scoring UEFA Champions League sides is occupied by everyone's favourite Italian team, Atalanta. The Bergamese shape-shifters have revolutionised attacking football in Italy and in Europe and are arguably the dark horses of the Champions League this season.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side has scored an astonishing 98 goals in the Serie A this season but surprisingly managed only 8 goals in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League. In the round-of-16 clash against Valencia, however, Atalanta doubled its tally over two games and tore the Spanish side's defence to shreds with 4-1 and 4-3 victories.

9⃣ days to go until the #UCL is back! ⌛️



⚽️@Atalanta_BC have been scoring goals for fun this season... will they eliminate Paris in the quarter-finals? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Y04tMhKQ8g — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) July 29, 2020

The likes of Alejandro Gomez, Luis Muriel, and Duvan Zapata can be lethal in the final third and have adapted to Gasperini's revolutionary tactics. Atalanta will face Paris Saint-Germain in the quarterfinals and will have to be at its best to overcome the French champions.

#4 Tottenham Hotspur - 18 goals

Tottenham's front line can be lethal

Tottenham Hotspur is generally not known for scoring heaps and bundles of goals but the North London side has managed to surprise its own fanbase with its performances in the UEFA Champions League this season.

The Spurs scored 18 goals in the six group games in the UEFA Champions League with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min scoring 11 goals between them to secure comprehensive victories over the likes of Red Star Belgrade and Olympiacos.

Jose Mourinho's side crashed out of the UEFA Champions League after losing by an aggregate margin of 4-0 against RB Leipzig. The Spurs also suffered a humiliating defeat against Bayern Munich in the group stages and would have gone a lot further in the Champions League with better defensive performances.

