5 managers who fell out with the board at clubs

News of managers falling out with players has been heard over and over again. But managers falling out with the club hierarchy is not something you hear very often. If it's at a big club, there's so much more drama. There have been plenty of reasons for managers falling out; disagreements, lack of funds, falling out with star players, or just poor performances in general. A manager's job is never easy, and expectations go over the roof when you are at one of the top clubs in Europe.

Managers falling out at multiple clubs

Over the past few years, there have been incidents where the same managers had disagreements with multiple clubs in their careers. We bring you a curated list of all these incidents from major clubs in England, Italy, and France.

#5 Thomas Tuchel | Borussia Dortmund & Paris Saint Germain

Paris Saint-Germain Training Session - UEFA Champions League

While there is no questioning the tactical genius of Thomas Tuchel, much has been said about his managerial relationship with the clubs he's worked at. Tuchel infamously had a falling out with Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke over transfer plans back in 2017. In the words of Watzke, "Thomas is a difficult person, but a fantastic coach". In an open letter to fans after Tuchel's dismissal, Watzke said it was a question of "reliability and loyalty."

A similar story unfolded later at PSG, where tensions were high between the manager and Sporting Director Leonardo. There was a constant power struggle between the two. The Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich was probably the last straw. Now at Chelsea, a club with a history of firing managers, it will be interesting to see how the story unfolds for Tuchel.

#4 Maurizio Sarri | Juventus

Udinese Calcio v Juventus - Serie A

When Maurizio Sarri joined Juventus after winning the Europa League with Chelsea, many eyebrows were raised. Many questioned the manager's pedigree to guide Juventus to glory. While he did win the Scudetto, the Champions League was still an elusive trophy for the Bianconeri. How often does a manager get sacked after winning a title? Ask Sarri.

Many believed Sarri was made the scapegoat for what was poor decision-making from the board. Further, there were rumours of Sarri falling out with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Dybala. This made the entire experience a difficult one for all parties involved. Sarri was eventually replaced by club legend Andrea Pirlo, who failed to deliver the league title to Juventus for the first time in nine long years. To add to the drama, Sarri had an interview following this, where he talked about how his league success at Juventus was not given its due.

