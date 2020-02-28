5 midfielders who could replace Ivan Rakitic at Barcelona

Ivan Rakitic is on the verge of completing 300 appearances for Barcelona

Ivan Rakitic is set to call quits on his Barcelona career with a move out of the Camp Nou looking inevitable this summer. The 31-year-old midfielder has been an excellent servant for the Spanish heavyweights, making just under 300 appearances during a successful six-year spell. However, with age catching up and his best days behind him, Rakitic has been a consistent scapegoat for Barcelona’s woes in the past two seasons. With the likes of Manchester United and Atletico Madrid still desperate for the Croat, we might see Rakitic end his career elsewhere.

The 2014/15 Champions League winner and 2018 World Cup finalist broke his silence on the transfer speculation surrounding him early in February, saying,

“There have been things that I have not liked. The people who make decisions know it and we all know it. There were several things I didn't like.”

It is not a secret that his relationship with the Barcelona board turned sour back in 2018 when his request for an upgraded contract was rejected amidst heavy interest from Paris Saint-Germain. And, the signing of Frenkie de Jong last year did nothing but widen those cracks.

Therefore, in this section, we will analyse and discuss the five best midfielders Barcelona can consider as replacements for Ivan Rakitic.

5. Riqui Puig

Riqui Puig has been regarded as one of the finest products of the La Masia academy in recent years

The Barcelona hierarchy might not even have to resort to the transfer window even if their Croatian midfielder decides to depart this summer. Fans alike will want 20-year-old academy product Riqui Puig to be handed a definitive role in the senior set-up next season.

One of La Masia’s finest in recent years, the Spanish youngster is touted to do great things at the club by many. He is primarily a left-sided central midfielder: creative, confident and a pass master. Extremely alert of his surroundings, the midfielder has the ability to wriggle out of tight spots and is not easily dispossessed. He has everything in his locker: short passes, long passes, diagonals, through balls, twists and turns and most importantly, goals and assists. He is already a leader in the Barcelona B team and who is to say that he can’t replicate his heroics in the senior team in upcoming years.

Puig has shades of both Xavi and Andres Iniesta and whilst that is enough pressure on the youngster already, he has the mentality and character to match that. However, only time will tell if he’s ready for the task at hand.

