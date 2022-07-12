5 midfielders who could win the Ballon d'Or in the future

The Ballon d'Or is the most celebrated individual honor in football. Every year, France Football’s editorial team creates a 30-man shortlist, after which the world’s top journalists, as well as national team coaches and captains, are asked to vote.

The final three-man shortlist is then revealed before the best player in the world is named and honored at a gala event.

Historically, the Ballon d'Or has primarily been dominated by forwards. Luka Modric is the only midfielder to win the award in the last 15 years. Former Brazil star Kaka, who served as an attacking midfielder at AC Milan, was the last to win the award before the Croatia international.

Considering they rarely score or assist as frequently as forwards do, winning the Ballon d'Or has proven to be quite difficult for midfielders. However, thanks to new statistics and metrics, adjudging a player’s overall contribution (besides goals and assists) is getting easier with every passing day.

We are hopeful of seeing a more balanced distribution of the accolade in the coming years so more midfielders can take home the award.

Now, without further ado, let us take a look at midfielders who have the quality to succeed Modric.

Here are five midfielders who could win the Ballon d'Or in the future:

#5 Aurelien Tchouameni - France and Real Madrid

Austria v France: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 1

Earlier in July, Real Madrid officially signed defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco for a whopping €80 million fee. The Frenchman is one of Los Blancos' most expensive midfield acquisitions in history.

Tchouameni, who rose through SJ D'Artigues and Bordeaux’s youth systems, truly came on his own at AS Monaco.

He showed his world-class interception skills, game-reading, and ability to defuse one-on-one situations during his time with the Ligue 1 outfit.

In the two-and-a-half seasons he was at Monaco, he played 95 games across competitions, recording eight goals and seven assists. The 22-year-old has also represented France 12 times, scoring once.

At Real Madrid, the Frenchman is set to serve as an understudy to Casemiro before eventually replacing the Brazilian.

If he can smoothen the transition process and prove to be as important to the team as Casemiro, there’s no reason why he can’t win the Ballon d'Or in the future.

#4 Phil Foden - England and Manchester City

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League

A Pep Guardiola pupil through and through, Phil Foden is all about form and finesse. The England international is light-footed, knows how to read the game, presses diligently, and knows how to score and assist.

Foden, who has risen through City’s academy, is simply a coach’s delight.

The 22-year-old, who can play both as a central forward and a central midfielder, already has an enviable trophy cabinet. Foden has won four Premier League titles, four League Cups, and an FA Cup with City, amongst other honors.

The two-time 'PFA Young Player of the Year' has thus far played 169 games for the Citizens, scoring 45 times and recording 33 assists. Foden has also represented England 16 times, pitching in with two goals and six assists.

If he can keep up his excellent run of helping his team to important trophies, he should eventually find himself in the race for the Ballon d'Or.

#3 Eduardo Camavinga - France and Real Madrid

Elche v Real Madrid - Copa Del Rey

Over the last few years, Real Madrid have changed their recruitment policy. They have started paying attention to young players with world-class potential.

Eduardo Camavinga, who joined the club from Stade Rennais in the summer of 2021, is one of their crown jewels.

The 19-year-old has commendable technical acumen, of course, but it is his composure that stands out. Despite being so young, he does not get fazed. He keeps his head down and helps his team in every way possible.

Camavinga played a crucial role in helping Real Madrid to the La Liga-Champions League double in his debut season. His impact off the bench allowed Los Blancos to nick crucial wins, especially in the Champions League.

The Frenchman featured in 40 games for the Whites in the 2021-22 season, bagging two goals and two assists. He is yet to make his senior team debut with France.

Camavinga is one of the favorites to win the Kopa Trophy (France Football’s award for the best performing player under the age of 21) this year. A few years later, he could be in the mix to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or award.

#2 Jude Bellingham - England and Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund v Hertha BSC - Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund have developed a habit of developing exceptional individuals. Central midfielder Jude Bellingham is one of the upcoming superstars to get the BVB treatment.

Since joining Dortmund from Birmingham City in 2020, Bellingham has polished his game in every conceivable way. The 19-year-old has emerged as one of the best players in the Bundesliga.

He can dictate the tempo of the match, knock the ball around with ease, and is an absolute leader in the middle of the pitch. When the youngster is on song, Dortmund seem considerably more confident on the ball.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



“I don’t think something will happen in midfield, but you never know. If somebody comes to you and says ‘I want to go’… but nobody came to me yet”. Jurgen Klopp on Jude Bellingham: “He’s not on the market - so, that’s the only problem with that player!”.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #LFC “I don’t think something will happen in midfield, but you never know. If somebody comes to you and says ‘I want to go’… but nobody came to me yet”. Jurgen Klopp on Jude Bellingham: “He’s not on the market - so, that’s the only problem with that player!”. 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #LFC“I don’t think something will happen in midfield, but you never know. If somebody comes to you and says ‘I want to go’… but nobody came to me yet”. https://t.co/a0376RhdyF

Bellingham has taken part in 90 games for Dortmund’s senior team over the last couple of years, recording 10 goals and 18 assists and winning the German Cup (2020-21).

He also has represented England’s senior team 15 times so far.

Given that he keeps up the good work, Bellingham has a real chance of winning the prestigious Ballon d'Or in the future.

#1 Pedri - Spain and Barcelona

Pedri could be a strong contender for the Ballon d'Or in the future

Barcelona midfielder Pedri is arguably the best young central midfielder in the world right now and is most likely to win the Ballon d'Or in the future.

He is an exceptional passer, knows how to beat the press, and can find the back of the net as well.

Only 19 years old, Pedri has already accomplished quite a lot. He has represented Spain at the 2021 Euros, winning the 'Young Player of the Tournament' award. He won the Kopa Trophy in 2021, beating Bellingham and Jamal Musiala.

The Spaniard, who has 12 national team caps, is also a mainstay at Barcelona and is arguably their most valued possession at the moment.

NXGN @nxgn_football Pedri has been putting in the work Pedri has been putting in the work 💪 https://t.co/GKGv2V0inN

Pedri, who has scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 74 games across competitions for Barca, has only won the Copa del Rey (2020-21) with the club.

Given how exceptional he is, we believe he will win plenty more in the coming days and be a contender for the Ballon d'Or.

