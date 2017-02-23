5 moments that caught the eye in this week's Champions League fixtures

A look at the five defining incidents from this week's European carnival.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Top 5 / Top 10 23 Feb 2017

Kevin Gameiro and Antoine Griezmann were on target in a 4-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen

The first leg of the Champions League round of 16 matches finished last night with some shocking results and breathtaking games setting the tone for this edition of the elite European competition. Etihad was the venue for a pulsating encounter between Manchester City and AS Monaco with the home side emerging victorious 5-3 in an eight-goal extravaganza.

In the other game which took place on Tuesday, Atletico Madrid completed a routine victory over Bayer Leverkusen with a 4-2 score line.

Sevilla continued their good run under Jorge Sampaoli with a 2-1 home win over English champions, Leicester City. A late away goal by Jamie Vardy has kept the tie alive for the Foxes. Whereas Juventus succeeded in keeping yet another clean sheet and scoring two crucial away goals in their 2-0 win over FC Porto.

Let's take a look at the five moments that caught the eye in the Champions League this midweek:

#1 A contender for goal of the season by El Tigre

The Colombian has 22 goals to his name this season

Everyone was expecting a tough encounter between the two sides that have established a reputation of free-flowing football under their able managers. And exactly that was on display as an eight-goal wild game ensued at City's home turf.

Radamel Falcao was the pick of the lot as he scored a sensational brace on his return to the land where his reputation got a hit during loan spells at Manchester United and Chelsea.

Amazing Goal by Radamel Falcao Goal against Manchester City.: https://t.co/9scRor3hua via @YouTube — Food World (@Food1World) February 21, 2017

While his first one was a brilliant diving header, his second can be best described as the purest form of art. A delightful lob over the standing Willy Caballero is not a sort of goal you'll associate with Falcao. He left his man, John Stones for dead before attempting the most difficult option that was in front of him.

To chip is a difficult thing to do, to attempt that in front of a standing custodian is a skill not many will even think of. It just shows that the Falcao of Atletico Madrid is back with a bang.