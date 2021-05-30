5 Most expensive left-wingers in the world

The role of wide forwards has seen a variety of interesting changes over the last two decades.

Many wide players in the past were traditionally those who hugged the touchline, whipped crosses into the box and occasionally drifted infield. However, several players after the turn of the century began taking up half-space between an out-and-out wide midfielder and a centre-forward.

Cristiano Ronaldo's transition from being a tricky wide player early in his career to arguably the greatest goalscorer in history is a great example of this. For a prolonged period in his career, before he became a recognised centre-forward, he was one of the most terrifying wide forwards in the world.

In more recent years, Mohamed Salah of Liverpool has been a great example of a modern wide-forward.

121 - Since Mohamed Salah made his debut for Liverpool, only Cristiano Ronaldo (140), Lionel Messi (156) and Robert Lewandowski (177) have scored more goals than the Egyptian (121) across all competitions within the top five European leagues.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold providing the width on the right, the Egyptian superstar effectively plays as an inside forward. Salah typically occupies space in and around the penalty area and cuts in on his left to score goals time and again for the Reds. The 28-year-old is easily one of the best wide forwards in world football.

Several such players throughout football history who have defined and redefined the role of wing forwards. Due to their ever-increasing importance to teams, they certainly have been expensive commodities to purchase in the transfer market.

On that note, here, we take a look at five of the most expensive left-wingers in football history.

#5 Vinicius Jr | Real Madrid | €45m

Vinicius Jr is, by some distance, the youngest winger on this list. Real Madrid forked out a huge €45m transfer fee back in 2018 after he lit up the Brazilian Serie A with Flamengo. The 20-year-old ended up making 118 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid in his three seasons at the club. Vinicius also became the most expensive Brazilian winger since Neymar Jr.

20y 268d - Vinícius Júnior 🇧🇷 (20y 268d) is the second youngest scorer for Real Madrid in a UEFA @ChampionsLeague knockout match, after Raúl González 🇪🇸 (18y 253d) in March 1996 against Juventus.

Apart from his memorable UEFA Champions League 2020-21 season, his tally of 14 goals and 23 assists in 118 games makes for poor reading. However, Vinicius has a long way ahead of him and has already shown that he's one of the quickest players around.

The best of the Brazilian wonderkid is most certainly yet to come.

#4 Pavel Nedved | Retired | €45m

Pavel Nedved is regarded as one of the best ever foreign players to ply their trade in Serie A and for Juventus. The 48-year-old helped SS Lazio win the 1999/2000 Serie A title, along with the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italia. He then moved to Juventus for €45m in the aftermath of Zinedine Zidane's world-record departure to Real Madrid.

Then-Juventus director Luciano Moggi famously claimed after signing him;

"[Pavel] Nedved always scored against us. We’ll buy him so we can resolve this problem."

The Czech Republic star went on to play 327 times in all competitions for Juventus, scoring 65 times and setting up 57 goals. Nedved also won the Ballon d'Or in 2003, edging out Thierry Henry of Arsenal for the top spot. He was simply a brilliant player in his prime and is one of the best wide players of his generation.

