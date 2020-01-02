5 most memorable Cristiano Ronaldo moments of the decade

Cristiano Ronaldo after Italian Supercup triumph

Winner, legend, phenomenon, extraterrestrial. One actually fall short of superlatives to describe this gem of a footballer. Watching Cristiano Ronaldo throughout his incredible career has been a pleasure for all of us. His constancy and longevity at football's helm with Lionel Messi has been a unique, extraordinary rivalry which has lasted for more than a decade.

If you have Ronaldo by your side, winning titles will become an expectation, rather than an achievement, such has been the impeccable standards he has set for himself. In fact, 555 goals in a decade aren't normal numbers by any stretch of the imagination. While scoring at a tremendous rate, he also added an abundance of trophies to his already overflowing trophy cabinet and bagged tons of individual honours as well. Indeed, the challenge of pulling together a list of Ronaldo moments worth remembering was a hell of a task, considering we had to shortlist five from a roster of hundreds of such moments. In this article, we relive a few of Ronaldo's iconic moments from the past decade.

#5 Running riot against Juventus in 2017 UCL Final

A glimpse of Ronaldo's ruthless performance

How about being ruthless an entire game making the world's best defensive trio and a celebrated goalkeeper look like deadwood? How about making a Champions League final look thoroughly one-sided? Well, that’s what we all got to witness back in Cardiff 3 years ago. Real Madrid created history in 2017 by winning back-to-back Champions League titles, and Cristiano Ronaldo once again ran the show.

It took him just 20 minutes to knock one into the back of the net. An effort from Mario Mandžukić levelled the scores going into half-time. However, Ronaldo had other plans as he wrapped up the tie with his second just after the hour mark. Casemiro helped the tie turn into a massacre with a third one and Luka Modrić then applied the final nail in the Bianconeri coffin.The final eventually appeared a cakewalk for Zinedine Zidane's men, all credits to their Portuguese talisman, who bagged the man-of-the-match award for his inspirational performance. In the process, Ronaldo also became the first player to score in three UEFA Champions League finals. He also rolled back the years for his old boss, Sir Alex Ferguson, who was present in the stands that day.

