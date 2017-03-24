5 of the most underrated players in Europe

5 players who deserve to get more recognition in the world of football.

Sigurdsson has been phenomenal for Swansea this season

Amidst all the hype which surrounds players such as Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann, Sergio Ramos and many others, certain players in Europe fail to get the recognition they rightfully deserve.

‘Underrated’ or ‘overrated’ is a term used frequently and sometimes wrongly, but with the hype around some players, the players on this list are unarguably underrated and unknown in much of the footballing world.

On that note, take a look at five of the most underrated players in European football.

#1 Gylfi Sigurdsson

The first player is possibly the most underrated player in the Premier League, Gylfi Sigurdsson. The Icelandic international has an incredible right foot, perfect for deliveries, free-kicks, passing and most crucially, finishing.

This season, he has scored eight goals and provided 11 assists for his team-mates as he fights to keep his team in the Premier League. His form more recently has been superb with the midfielder having contributed to eight goals in Swansea’s last nine games with three goals and five assists.

If it wasn’t for Sigurdsson and his contributions, the team would be in an even worse place than they are already.

However, despite providing such quality for a team lower down in the league, Sigurdsson has slipped under the radar. It is important he now gains some praise for his consistency, which he has provided ever since joining the Premier League.