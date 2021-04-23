5 Players who can replace Alvaro Morata at Juventus

Four years after leaving Juventus following a superb spell in Turin, Alvaro Morata was brought back to the club in 2020 by Andrea Pirlo and co as they looked to bolster their attacking options.

The Spaniard enjoyed his time alongside the likes of Paulo Dybala, Paul Pogba, and other Bianconeri stars between 2014 and 1016, helping them reach a UEFA Champions League final and scoring in the semi-finals against his former club, Real Madrid.

Despite the Blancos being impressed by his displays and bringing him back to the Santiago Bernabeu, Morata only remained at the club for one season before leaving for Chelsea, and then to Atletico Madrid. Amidst rumours of Juventus' interest in Edin Dzeko, Juventus returned for their former star last summer and sealed a loan move for Morata to satisfy Andrea Pirlo's request for a striker.

4 - Álvaro Morata is the only Juventus player to have scored at least one goal in all four competitions played by the Bianconeri this season (Italian Super Cup, Champions League, Serie A and Coppa Italia). Ubiquitous.#JuveNapoli #PS5Supercup pic.twitter.com/3PbsenPa6j — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 20, 2021

Morata has been in excellent form for the Italian champions, scoring eight and setting up nine in Serie A with a further six goals in the UEFA Champions League. However, since there has been no official update on whether Juventus will choose to trigger the 28-year-old's €45m purchase clause, his future remains up in the air.

On that note, here are five strikers who could replace him if Juventus fail to extend Morata's stay in Turin.

5 Strikers who can replace Alvaro Morata at Juventus

#5 Arkadiusz Milik | Olympique Marseille

SSC Napoli v AS Roma - Serie A

Juventus have long admired Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik. The centre-forward, formerly of Napoli, was linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium for quite a while before his eventual move to Olympique Marseille. In his 93 games in Serie A prior to his move, Milik contributed with 38 goals and two assists for the Partonopei.

The 27-year-old has endured a mixed season as he's managed four goals and an assist in ten league games for sixth-placed Les Olympiens so far, but it is pertinent to note that he only moved in January. Milik could be a suitable and financially viable replacement for Morata this summer.

4 - Arkadiusz Milik scored four goals for Marseille in Ligue 1 in 2021 (all in the first half), at least twice as many as any other OM player in the calendar year. Integration. #MHSCOM pic.twitter.com/pr7uXsjyGV — OptaJean (@OptaJean) April 10, 2021

The Pole reportedly has a clause in his contract that could see him leave the club should they fail to qualify for the UCL next season, which could make matters easier should Juventus wish to sign him.

#4 Dusan Vlahovic | Fiorentina

Hellas Verona FC v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

Dusan Vlahovic is the latest Serie A sensation to have garnered interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe. The striker has been mighty impressive for Fiorentina this season, scoring 16 goals and setting up a further three for Giuseppe Iachini's men in Serie A. Such impressive numbers in the top-flight have attracted interest from Juventus as they look to bolster their attacking options.

Vlahovic received immense praise from one of Serie A's all-time greats, Christian Vieiri, who said on the Viola striker;

"I think that after [Erling] Haaland and [Kylian] Mbappe he is one of the strongest in Europe, a center forward like that. Do you remember the goal against Inter? He has quality, technique."

4 - Dusan Vlahovic is one of the four players born since 1/1/2000 to have scored 10+ goals in the top-5 European leagues 2020/21, along with Erling Haaland, Moise Kean and Amine Gouiri. Gang.#BeneventoFiorentina pic.twitter.com/nj9sLNjvhM — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) March 13, 2021

Vlahovic could be an excellent addition to Juventus in the present as well as for the future. Given that Cristiano Ronaldo is already 36, the Viola star could be a long-term solution in attack for Juventus as he is just 21 years of age and could get even better.

