5 players who could continue Lionel Messi's legacy

The greatest player to have played the game, Lionel Messi has wowed fans with his incredible ability on the ball as well as his penchant of creating something out of nothing. Lionel Messi's talent is other-worldly, and there is no player who seems likely to replace him in the long run.

However, Lionel Messi is now 34, and there will come a time when he will have to stop. But when that happens, Barcelona and Argentina will have a tough time replacing their talisman.

On that note, here's a look at five players who could take over Lionel Messi's legacy.

#5 Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig)

Like Lionel Messi, Dani Olmo has graduated from La Masia.

Dani Olmo enjoyed a good Euro 2020 campaign, with his performance against Italy in the semi-final earning him plaudits.

Olmo's career has been unconventional so far. A product of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, Olmo joined Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb in 2015, where he thrived. The midfielder was heavily linked with a return to Barcelona, but decided to join RB Leipzig in January 2020 for nearly £20 million.

Unai Simon, Pau Torres, Eric Garcia, Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedri all just played for Spain's Olympics team against Japan, just 11 days after featuring in the Euro 2020 semi-final defeat to Italy...



No rest for the wicked 😅 pic.twitter.com/H7xI8n8QPy — Goal (@goal) July 17, 2021

The 23-year old is a highly intelligent player and has excellent creative ability. Olmo is a versatile player who is capable of operating in midfield and in advanced areas. He was one of the better players in the Bundesliga last season. The Spain international made 26 league starts, scoring five goals and providing nine assists. Barcelona have once again been linked with him.

#4 Kai Havertz (Chelsea)

Kai Havertz could emulate Lionel Messi's exploits.

Linked with some of the biggest clubs in the world after an excellent 2019-20 season with Bayer Leverkusen, Kai Havertz joined Chelsea for £72 million.

A prodigious talent, Havertz endured a mixed debut season with the Premier League giants. The 22-year-old made 18 Premier League starts, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

His performances markedly improved after the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, and he scored the only goal of the game in the Champions League final against Manchester City.

Good Morning Chelsea Fans!!!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/c9LqCGMn4C — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) May 30, 2021

Havertz is capable of playing in midfield and in attacking positions. The Germany international has often operated as a false 9 and is left-footed. A physically and technically gifted player, Havertz has all the tools to become one of the best in the world.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav