5 players who did not deserve to play for PSG

Following their takeover by state-run shareholding organization Qatar Sports Investments, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have emerged as the most recent juggernaut in European football. In a short span of time, the French outfit have assembled a star-studded squad capable of dominating on all fronts. PSG's influence on the transfer market has been era-defining, with several of their transfer dealings shaping up the current financial structure in football.

Issuing a statement of intent, the nine-time Ligue 1 champions sent shockwaves all across the world when they snatched Neymar from the clutches of Barcelona. His signing broke the transfer market, causing massive inflation on a worldwide scale. Not content with one superstar on their team, PSG followed their €222 million signing with the acquisition of Kylian Mbappe from direct title rivals Monaco.

Swiss Ramble @SwissRamble #PSG have ramped up their transfer spend with a gross outlay of €560m in the 3 years up to 2019/20 season, almost twice as much as the preceding 3-year period. This included the significant acquisitions of Neymar from #FCBarcelona €222m and Kylian Mbappé from Monaco €145m. #PSG have ramped up their transfer spend with a gross outlay of €560m in the 3 years up to 2019/20 season, almost twice as much as the preceding 3-year period. This included the significant acquisitions of Neymar from #FCBarcelona €222m and Kylian Mbappé from Monaco €145m. https://t.co/j1cFCcrqnD

Initially on loan, Mbappe's permanent signing inflicted a dent of €145 million on PSG's finances. Due to their recent spending, the Parisians have been able to attract some of the biggest names in football, a feat that seemed impossible 15 years ago. They currently have the likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Angel Di Maria and Lionel Messi among others in their squad.

Despite their all-star cast over the past decade, PSG have had numerous underwhelming players in their ranks over the same period. With an infinite supply of resources, the French giants are bound to make mistakes from time to time. On that note, let's take a look at five players who did not deserve to play for PSG:

#5 Lassana Diarra

At number five is the evergreen Lassana Diarra. Unlike other players on this list, Diarra wasn't a player with abilities that paled in comparison with PSG's status. On the contrary, the Frenchman was very reliable on his day. However, Diarra had become a shadow of his former self at the time of this transfer to PSG.

The defensive midfielder experienced a steep decline in form following his departure from Real Madrid. Diarra went on to have multiple underwhelming spells with the likes of Anzhi Makhachkala, Lokomotiv Moscow and even Abu Dhabi-based Al-Jazira.

Bevarlyne Kwamboka @mukaraamani PSG have officially released Lassana Diarra from his contract—where will he go next? PSG have officially released Lassana Diarra from his contract—where will he go next? https://t.co/KHFcAe7APi

At two different phases of his professional career, he had to bide his time without being attached to any club. With such a rugged background, Diarra joined PSG in 2018. He retired from football a year later, having made just 19 appearances for the club. While a move in his prime years would've made PSG a better team, Diarra definitely didn't deserve to play for the Parisians in his weary state.

#4 Hatem Ben Arfa

Another talented player that PSG purchased after his fall from grace, Hatem Ben Arfa joined forces with the French champions in 2016 at the age of 29. His wavering form in the Premier League should've been a huge red flag for the Parisians.

Impressed by his 2015-16 form with Nice, which produced 18 goals and seven assists, PSG signed the erratic playmaker on a free transfer. However, his resurgence at the Allianz Riviera was more of a one-season wonder, and he returned to his inconsistent ways with PSG.

FutureCentro @FutureCentro 📊[RETRO CENTRO]📊

Hatem Ben Arfa's Ligue 1 09/10 season stats:+ 1538 minutes played (17.1 90s)

+ Ligue 1 title 🇫🇷🏆

+ Coupe de la Ligue 🇫🇷🏆

+ 6 G/A

+ 36 Acc. passes/90 (82% acc.)

+ 1.8 Acc. long balls/90 (87% acc.)

+ 4.1 Succ. dribbles/90 (47% succ.)What could have been... 📊[RETRO CENTRO]📊

The 15-time capped France international lasted for only two seasons at the Parc des Princes, with most of his time spent on the treatment table. A paltry 32 appearances, four goals and seven assists later, he was released from the club, with PSG banishing him to mid-tier football.

