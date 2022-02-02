5 players who failed to secure a transfer on deadline day (January 2022)

The January 2022 transfer window came to a close an hour before the end of the month and several clubs secured a number of deals for their targets. While some were over-priced for their own taste, a lot of clubs added quality to their squad and in abundance. Yet some players missed out on penning a deal for a new club.

The January transfer window did not work out well for every player

Fringe players are always demanding more action on the pitch, while others always hope to play for their dream clubs. In fact, with the 2022 World Cup on the horizon, everybody wants to play as much as possible to make it to their national teams. But some will always miss out on a move they hope will be completed as their parent clubs are hesitant to let them go.

On that note, let's take a look at the five players that failed to seal a move in the January transfer window.

#5 Diego Carlos (Sevilla to Newcastle United)

Sevilla FC v Levante UD - LaLiga Santander

Diego Carlos has been one of the most sought-after defenders in La Liga in the last couple of years. The Brazilian ace joined Sevilla from Nantes in 2019 and was instrumental in their 2020 Europa League triumph. However, he wanted to call it quits at the Spanish club in this year's winter transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Sevilla



Newcastle want to try again - Sevilla position seems now clear. Sevilla board have decided to keep Diego Carlos. After long negotiations with Newcastle and two bids turned down, Sevilla have NO intention to sell Brazilian centre back in the final days of the windowNewcastle want to try again - Sevilla position seems now clear. Sevilla board have decided to keep Diego Carlos. After long negotiations with Newcastle and two bids turned down, Sevilla have NO intention to sell Brazilian centre back in the final days of the window 🚫🇧🇷 #SevillaNewcastle want to try again - Sevilla position seems now clear. https://t.co/CJbIgIFOkh

Newcastle United, who became the richest club in the world in October 2021, were ready to spend big in January to stave off relegation this season. They secured a number of transfer coups, including Bruno Guimares and Chris Wood, but had their eye on Carlos too.

Manager Eddie Howe was keen on adding a quality centre-back to the ranks, but Sevilla were not going to let their star leave so easily. The La Liga outfit refused two bids from the Northeast club and played hardball until the last day of the transfer window. Newcastle got the hint and went on to sign Dan Burn from Brighton & Hove Albion instead on deadline day.

Carlos remains at Sevilla despite trying to seal a move to England. It is hard to see whether the 28-year-old ace will receive one last big pay-check before he loses pace in his career.

#4 Alvaro Morata (Juventus to Barcelona)

Juventus v AC Milan - Serie A

Alvaro Morata has cut a largely unpleasant figure for over half a decade now. His time at Real Madrid was glorious but since then he has been a shadow of that player.

Chelsea were frustrated with his inconsistencies and Atletico Madrid decided to take the risk and sign the player. But they could not churn the best out of him either and loaned him out to Juventus in the summer of 2020.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



His agents will now explore different solutions. Álvaro Morata situation looks more than complicated for Barcelona. He wants to join Barça, there's no doubt - but Atleti are not accepting another loan move and Barcelona can't register him if they don't sell any player.His agents will now explore different solutions. Álvaro Morata situation looks more than complicated for Barcelona. He wants to join Barça, there's no doubt - but Atleti are not accepting another loan move and Barcelona can't register him if they don't sell any player. 🇪🇸 #FCB His agents will now explore different solutions.

The Spaniard has managed to score 55 goals and provide 35 assists in 166 appearances for the club so far but has not been convincing. He has not led the line as expected and has often been outshined by players like Federico Chiesa and Paulo Dybala.

Barcelona were looking to get him back to Spain and help them get back into the Top 4 this season. However, they were only ready to seal a loan move and Atletico did not want him to join another club on a loan deal. The move never panned out and the five-time European champions signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang instead.

Morata is likely to return to Madrid at the end of the season after Juventus brought in Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina this transfer window.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh