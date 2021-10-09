5 players who could finish above Cristiano Ronaldo in the Ballon d'Or 2021 standings

For a long time, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated Ballon d'Or discussions.

The Ballon d'Or, arguably the most prestigious individual award in football, has seen more contenders emerge in recent years, though. Luka Modric's win in 2018 paved the way for other players to enter the discussion. The likes of Virgil van Dijk and Robert Lewandowski have been close to winning the Ballon d'Or since then.

On that note, here's a look at five players who could finish above Cristiano Ronaldo in the Ballon d'Or 2021 standings:

#5 N'Golo Kante

A few months ago, there were suggestions that N'Golo Kante was the favourite to win the Ballon d'Or award this time around.

While those noises have since subsided, it would not be surprising to see Kante finish in a high position in the award rankings. The France international is one of the best midfielders in world football, and displayed his qualities on a regular basis for Chelsea last season.

His performances, especially in the later stages of the Champions League against Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, garnered widespread praise.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK No one would mind if N'Golo Kante won the Ballon d'Or 🏆 No one would mind if N'Golo Kante won the Ballon d'Or 🏆 https://t.co/t78NZHXTaQ

Kante was awarded the UEFA Champions League Midfielder of the Season for his role in Chelsea's victorious campaign. The 30-year-old also finished third in the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award, ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. So Kante could be in the conversation for this year's Ballon d'Or award.

#4 Jorginho

When the 2020-21 season started, few would have expected Jorginho to be in the reckoning for the Ballon d'Or award this year.

Jorginho is an excellent player, but he is not a glamorous operator. Renowned for his composed passing and technical ability, the midfielder is seen by many as one of the best players in the world right now. He added the Champions League and the Euros to his trophy cabinet this summer, playing a key role in both triumphs.

The 29-year-old won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award, ahead of Kevin De Bruyne and his Chelsea teammate Kante. Many have argued against Jorginho's individual accolades, so if he does get his hands on the Ballon d'Or award, it could be a controversial decision.

