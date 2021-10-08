10 most valuable players in the world - October 2021

Player valuation in football has always been a debatable topic. It is not easy to understand how a particular player reaches the value that he does.

Transfer fees are amounts set by the selling club after they evaluate how valuable a certain player is to the club. World-class players understandably cost a lot more than others. But it can be argued that the current financial climate has had an impact on their values considerably.

On that note, here's a look at the ten most valuable players in the world at the moment.

#10 Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) | £81 million

FC Barcelona vs Granada CF - La Liga Santander

Barcelona might not be in a good financial situation right now, but their young generation is making waves.

While the likes of Pedri, Ansu Fati, and more recently Gavi, have caught attention, Frenkie de Jong is arguably the jewel in their crown. The Netherlands international joined Barcelona from Ajax for nearly £77.5 million in 2019, and has done well given the circumstances at the club.

De Jong is one of the best players in his age group. The 24-year-old has the potential to become one of the best midfielders in world football. An excellent dribbler, technically gifted, and with an eye for a pass, De Jong is already a star who will be important in Barcelona's recovery.

#9 Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) | £81 million

Manchester United vs Villarreal CF: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Jadon Sancho is being criticised for his limited impact at Manchester United, despite him producing some decent performances so far.

Sancho joined Manchester United this summer from Borussia Dortmund for £76.5 million. During his time in Germany, the England international was regarded as one of the best young players in world football. Manchester United did well to sign him, despite Sancho being linked with a few other top clubs.

The England international has endured a quiet start to his Premier League career. However, it is certainly not correct to judge a 21-year-old on the basis of nine games while representing one of the biggest clubs in the world. Sancho is likely to come good for the Old Trafford outfit.

#8 Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) | £90 million

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

It is difficult to describe Neymar's Paris Saint-Germain stint. There have been some top moments, but can the move be described as an outright success, given the money involved?

Neymar cost Paris Saint-Germain nearly £200 million in 2017, making him the most expensive footballer of all time. The 29-year-old is a world-class operator. and one of the best players in the world. But he has not featured regularly for Paris Saint-Germain over the years. Injuries and personal reasons have often been cited for that.

B/R Football @brfootball Argentina’s leading scorer. Brazil’s second-leading scorer. Endless trophies. Messi and Neymar continue the legacy of the iconic No. 10 in Latin America 👕 Argentina’s leading scorer. Brazil’s second-leading scorer. Endless trophies. Messi and Neymar continue the legacy of the iconic No. 10 in Latin America 👕 https://t.co/HargWEOaR1

It is true that Neymar was key as Paris Saint-Germain reached the final of the UEFA Champions League in 2020. The Brazil international is a box-office player, and when gets going, it is difficult to stop him. He looks buoyed and rejuvenated following Lionel Messi's arrival this summer, although he has endured a timid start to this season.

You may also like: 5 best centre-back duos in the Premier League right now (2021).

Also Read

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav